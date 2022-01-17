Sandy Munro Reviews His Latest Acquisition, a Chinese-Made Electric Crossover

Sandy Munro, a vehicle manufacturing specialist, has acquired an electric vehicle that is made in China. Naturally, he reviewed it for us and revealed his opinion on its build quality, design choices, and the practical aspects of the vehicle, which is called Skywell, and it is sold in the U.S. by a company called Imperium.
The same company sells the same model under the Skywell name in other markets. In the case of Munro's car, he acquired it without a test drive after seeing it at the Los Angeles Auto Show. As Sandy Munro noted, this vehicle is "the kind of car that I can buy on the spot."
Its distribution in the U.S. is handled through Canada, and it is then imported to the United States of America and then delivered to its owner. It is a bit more complicated than just going to the nearest dealer, but not by a dramatic margin. The company is looking for dealers in the U.S., so it is interested in expanding from that point of view, not just in direct sales.
Unfortunately, Sandy Munro has not specified how much he paid for the Skywell, but we did manage to find that the company was accepting deposits of $100 for the purchase of its electric vehicles.
The company that sells these vehicles is based in Los Angeles and plans to offer U.S.-built electric automobiles, but these are set to be ready for delivery beginning in Q4 of 2022. The reviewed example was built in China.
Until then, customers will get the Skywell electric SUV from China through Canada. According to the Imperium Motor Company, exhibiting the vehicle at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show and the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show brought 327 refundable deposits.
Meanwhile, its presence at the LA Auto Show was also described as "successful twelve days," but without specifying the MSRP of the vehicle or how many customers signed up for one. You can read the press release on that matter just below.
It is worth noting that Sandy Munro had previously expressed excitement over several electric vehicles, including this one, in two of his podcasts, and this is underlined by the company that sells these vehicles. According to them, they have received "tremendous media exposure."
This is what Sandy Munro found after analyzing the vehicle he had recently received delivery of, shortly after the Skywell's return from the detailing shop.
This is what Sandy Munro found after analyzing the vehicle he had recently received delivery of, shortly after the Skywell's return from the detailing shop.