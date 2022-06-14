Sandstone 2022 Cadillac Escalade Rides Stealthy on Contrasting-Black 26 Inchers

For sure, most ultra-luxury SUV eyes are gazing at British stuff like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Italian thoroughbreds such as the Lambo Urus. But no one should forget about ritzy, fashionable Americana tradition.
Since the apparition of Bentley’s Bentayga, everyone has been running amuck screaming outrage at the sight of Rolls-Royce Cullinans, Aston Martin DBXs, or Lamborghini Uruses and will continue to do so when the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue will finally become official. But come on, posh off-roaders have been a staple of the automotive industry ever since Land Rover dropped the Range Rover on mansions or Mercedes turned the G-Class into an AMG.
Over in America, Cadillac just adapted to the times at the end of the crazy 1990s and introduced the Escalade to properly battle the Lincoln Navigator or Lexus LX foes. Five generations later, this full-size luxury SUV that is related to the Chevy Suburban/Tahoe and GMC Yukon/ Yukon XL siblings in way too many ways has remained an epitome of the Americana SUV fashionista.
And, of course, there are numerous examples to attest to that. The latest one has arrived courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, who has prepared another fashionable luxury SUV for sale that is just one DM away from knowing how much it will impact your bank account.
No, this time around, it is not a white over blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan like NFL’s Za'Darius Smith ordered, even though it too rides fully loaded on 26-inch aftermarket wheels designed by the notoriously outrageous forged rim experts over at Forgiato Designs. On the other hand, this Caddy Escalade would probably dwarf said Cullinan without too much effort, even though it is not the long-wheelbase ESV model.
But enough with the comparisons, as this 4-wheel drive Caddy needs to carve its path towards a new garage or driveway with its darkened, contrasting black bits, a matching leather and veneer interior, plus a few mysteries. For example, the dealership has not shared full details about this build – most awkwardly we have no idea what trim version we are dealing with or the exact engine that is dwelling under the massive hood.
