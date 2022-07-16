Sanctimonious BMW M4 GTS Wants to Lead You Into Temptation, Put a Dent in Your Pocket

Can’t be bothered with the brand-new BMW M4 CSL? Well, then how about skipping the waiting list and getting its father, the M4 GTS, instead?
Launched for the 2016 model year as a more track-focused variant of the previous-generation M4 Coupe, it packs the same firepower and boasts many mods. Everything works together to make it more enjoyable to drive on twisty roads, and in order for it to become a true collector’s item, production was capped at 700 units.
Out of those, only 300 made their way to the United States officially, and now one of them is looking for a new home. Listed by Mecum for the Harrisburg auction, taking place between July 27 and 30, it has around 1,900 miles (~3,050 km) on the clock, said to be all-original. It is finished in Frozen Dark Gray, on top of a black interior decorated by leather, and Alcantara, and despite that factory roll cage, and missing rear seats, it is street legal.
Want to talk about the power? You are looking at the typical 3.0-liter straight-six, with twin turbocharging, which kicks out 493 hp (500 ps / 368 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The extra oomph and less weight over the regular M4 Coupe have made it quicker, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) taking only 3.8 seconds. BMW claimed that it was 24 seconds faster at the Nurburgring Nordschleife than its non-GTS sibling, taking 7:28 to complete a full lap.
Set to go under the gavel in less than two weeks from today, this M4 GTS is accompanied by the original manuals, tools, paint care kit, and even the window sticker. When it rolled off the assembly line, it used to carry an MSRP of $134,200. However, considering its special status, and the fact that used cars are much more expensive nowadays than they were a couple of years ago, it should fetch much more than that.
