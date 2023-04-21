San Francisco Will Write History With an Amazing Vertical Airshow This Fall

Organizers of the upcoming AIRTAXI World Congress have shared more details about the industry representatives that will be attending the event this Fall. One thing's for sure – some of the biggest players will be there, and it's gearing up to be a truly global event. Most importantly, the highly anticipated vertical airshow will certainly be the cherry on top.
If you have no plans for October, you should head to San Francisco. You'll witness a historic achievement on the final day of a one-of-a-kind, large-scale event. Some of the most impressive eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) gearing up for commercial service are about to perform live demonstrations for the first time ever at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
Who would have thought that the Grand Hyatt at SFO would someday host an event that's all about electric air taxis? AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) is no longer just a bold vision that seems inspired by Sci-Fi movies. We're closer than ever to a new era of commercial flight, where people can move faster, easier, and without adding to the pollution.
A significant number of future air taxis in different parts of the world are already close to certification, allowing them to kick off commercial operations. Until then, folks can get a glimpse of what these electric aircraft can do at the unique AIRTAXI World Congress. The event will start on October 2 and end with a spectacular vertical airshow on October 5.
SFO is working hard with its partners to integrate eVTOLs into its operational system for this airshow. Joby Aviation and Archer are some of the main partners. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's most likely that their air taxis will be among the ones performing the live demonstrations.
On the other hand, some of the exhibitor and attendee names were recently confirmed. Volocopter, Skyports, Rolls-Royce, Emirates Airline, and EHang are some of the most reputable names in aviation and the emerging AAM sector.
The Congress was designed as a huge networking event for this sector, bringing together over 400 participants, from airlines and charter operators to infrastructure companies and local officials. The goal is to connect all of them with eVTOL developers to advance AAM development. Last year, it took place in Istanbul, Turkey, after the 2021 debut in London, UK.
This year, the highly anticipated AIRTAXI World Congress is coming to the US for the first time – a unique moment for the emerging AAM industry in America and for San Francisco. It will end on a high note with live demonstrations of vertical take-off and landing performed by what the event calls "top eVTOLs," most likely including Joby's and Archer's air taxis (both headquartered in California).
