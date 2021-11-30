Samsung Unveils Three New Automotive Chip Solutions to Boost Connectivity and Performance

Samsung has unveiled three new automotive chip solutions in the Exynos Auto V7, Exynos Auto T5123 and the S2VPS01. The first is tasked with handling performance for in-vehicle infotainment systems, the second is for 5G connectivity, while the last handles power management for the brand’s V series chips.
In terms of connectivity, the Exynos Auto T5123 is meant to be the industry’s first 5G solution for passenger vehicles, delivering essential information to the car in real-time using high-speed download of up to 5.1 GB per second, thus allowing passengers to enjoy a wide range of new services such as high-definition content streaming and video calls.
This chip also supports a high-speed PCIe interface and high-performance LPDDR4x mobile DRAM, to go with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores. The T5123 is already in mass production.
Moving on to the Exynos Auto V7 chip, it is the newest addition to Samsung’s automotive processor lineup, boasting eight 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. It also supports up to four displays and 12 camera inputs, and even comes with three HiFi 4 audio processors.
In order to make sure everything runs smoothly, the V7 has up to 32 gigabytes (GB) of LPDDR4x memory with a bandwidth of up to 68.3 gigabytes per second. Much like the Exynos Auto V9, the V7 is also in mass production and is being used in Volkswagen vehicles to power the carmaker’s next-generation infotainment systems.
“Smarter and more connected automotive technologies for enriched in-vehicle experiences including entertainment, safety and comfort are becoming critical features on the road,” said Samsung Electronics exec, Jaehong Park. “With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field.”
As for the S2VPS01 power management IC (PMIC), it was designed specifically for the V9 and V7 chips.
