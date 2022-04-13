Samsung Heavy Industries to Build a Floating Nuclear Power Plant

Seaborg is a young company (it was founded in 2014, in Copenhagen) that wants to make nuclear energy sustainable. The main way it’s doing that is by developing a Compact Molten Salt Reactor (CMSR) that is meant to become “one of the most sustainable sources of energy in the world.”
Seaborg envisioned the CMSR as a mobile source of nuclear energy, as it will be implemented on a vessel that becomes a floating nuclear power plant. The company is now one step closer to turning this idea into reality, after it recently joined forces with one of the biggest shipyards in the world, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). SHI and Seaborg will build what they call “turnkey floating power plants” that can be moored at industrial harbors and connected to the electric grid onshore.
The future floating power plant will have a modular design and be able to be moored at any harbor, where it will connect to the electric grid through a transmission cable. But it can also be used to produce hydrogen and ammonia, which are considered the best green alternatives to conventional fuel.
In this case, instead of connecting to the onshore grid, the vessel will be connected to hydrogen or ammonia production plants. These units will also be developed by SHI, allowing the future floating nuclear power plant to use that energy to produce hydrogen.
Seaborg believes that in the future, electricity should rely less on centralized networks based on conventional power plants, and more on renewable sources of energies, like solar and wind. But since these aren’t always enough, nuclear energy should be used as a complementary, stable source of energy.
Due to its mobility, this floating power plant will be able to produce clean energy “where and when it is needed.” The mobile platform is set to deliver up to 800 MW of electricity, with a lifetime of 24 years, and reduced costs. It’s expected to enter serial production by 2026.
