Salmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real Deal

Tesla's Cybertruck or Cybrtrk, as it was spelled in the trademark logo, is one of the hottest debuts of the year because it combines two things Americans really love. Number one, a Tesla, so it's going to drive itself up to a point and drag race Porsches, and two, it's a mother frick truck.
This is probably the most important debut of the year, maybe the decade. But there's a chance we'll be initially disappointed as well because Tesla will never follow the trucking norm. Silverado, F-150, Ram 1500 - they're all evolutions of design, which makes them undeniably strong.
But Tesla is probably looking to reinvent what the Truck is, especially as EV rivals from the Big 3 are on their way. Which brings us to this latest rendering by Emre Husmen. His vision has already been turned into the unofficial face of the Tesla Truck. This final version, which we've dubbed the Salmon because of the color, is the most exciting yet.
However, as many people who commented on it pointed out, it feels like there's not a lot in common with the Tesla design language here. So maybe some other company that wants to make electric pickups will pick it up and make billions.
What do people expect to get from the Cybertruck? Something that's about the size of a Crew Cab F-150 and fit about as much stuff. The Ford is the best selling vehicle in America for a reason, and its success needs to be emulated.
Features are another thing, and not just the usual Tesla screens. No, this EV needs to carry out a genuine day's work with a useful bed opening and lining. Range is another big thing because trucks are often used to pull boats, trailers and deal with rough winter conditions. All of those things can impact battery usage.
