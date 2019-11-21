autoevolution

Salmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real Deal

21 Nov 2019, 21:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Tesla's Cybertruck or Cybrtrk, as it was spelled in the trademark logo, is one of the hottest debuts of the year because it combines two things Americans really love. Number one, a Tesla, so it's going to drive itself up to a point and drag race Porsches, and two, it's a mother frick truck.
10 photos
Salmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real DealSalmon Tesla Cybertruck Rendering Is Probably More Rugged Than the Real Deal
This is probably the most important debut of the year, maybe the decade. But there's a chance we'll be initially disappointed as well because Tesla will never follow the trucking norm. Silverado, F-150, Ram 1500 - they're all evolutions of design, which makes them undeniably strong.

But Tesla is probably looking to reinvent what the Truck is, especially as EV rivals from the Big 3 are on their way. Which brings us to this latest rendering by Emre Husmen. His vision has already been turned into the unofficial face of the Tesla Truck. This final version, which we've dubbed the Salmon because of the color, is the most exciting yet.

However, as many people who commented on it pointed out, it feels like there's not a lot in common with the Tesla design language here. So maybe some other company that wants to make electric pickups will pick it up and make billions.

What do people expect to get from the Cybertruck? Something that's about the size of a Crew Cab F-150 and fit about as much stuff. The Ford is the best selling vehicle in America for a reason, and its success needs to be emulated.

Features are another thing, and not just the usual Tesla screens. No, this EV needs to carry out a genuine day's work with a useful bed opening and lining. Range is another big thing because trucks are often used to pull boats, trailers and deal with rough winter conditions. All of those things can impact battery usage.

Cybertruck Tesla Model P Tesla pickup Tesla truck pic of the day
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day