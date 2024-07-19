Saleen SA-40 Speedster: The Ultimate Send-Off to the S550 Mustang

Released last year (2023) to celebrate Saleen's 40th anniversary, the SA-40 is one of the most gorgeous yet underrated Mustangs of the S550 generation.
For most enthusiasts, Saleen is synonymous with the bespoke McLaren F1-inspired S7 supercar introduced in 2000. However, the Corona, California-based tuner-turned-carmaker has a long history of producing impressive rides.
Founded in 1983 by former race driver Steve Saleen, the company started out by modifying Fox-body Mustangs and entering them in various motorsport competitions.
In just a few years, the Saleen 'Stangs became known nationwide, and, apart from their success on the track, they became available to the public as arguably the most impressive, ready-built, street-legal, high-performance versions of the Fox body.
By the mid-1990s, Saleen Mustangs, now based on the new SN95 model, was available with a bespoke in-house developed V8. In addition, the company's performance parts branch offered some of the most impressive aftermarket goodies available for the Blue Oval's beloved pony car.
During the next decades, Saleen slowly shifted its focus to the development of bespoke supercars like the iconic S7 and expanded its range of custom high-performance rides with models based on other Fords, Chevy's Camaro, and even the Model S.
Nevertheless, the company continued to offer highly potent versions of the Mustang with each new generation.
One of the most popular modern Mustangs, the S550 was produced until 2023 and, throughout its lifespan, it received several impressive high-performance versions.
Unquestionably, the most impressive factory-built S550 was the Shelby GT500, introduced in 2020. Powered by the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8, it became the most powerful production Mustang ever built by Ford.
But as impressive as the GT500 was, Saleen took the S550 platform to even more impressive levels of high performance with its S302, which, in the most potent Black Label spec, packed a highly beefed-up, supercharged Coyote rated at 800 hp and a long list of other impressive modifications.
Based on the high-performance recipe of the S302 Black Label, the new model mixed motorsport-derived tech with a gorgeous convertible design that transformed the S550 Mustang into a bespoke roadster that blurred the lines between muscle and bonafide supercar.
Like its S302 siblings, the SA-40, which was only available in a gorgeous Speedlab Yellow metallic pearl finish, received a series of custom aesthetic upgrades like a Saleen hood, grille, bumpers, side skirts, and spoiler, most of which featured genuine carbon fiber bits.
But probably the most impressive visual feature was the carbon-clad tonneau cover that transformed the convertible Mustang into a genuine two-seat speedster.
Even more impressive, the tonneau that transformed the car from a four- to a two-seater was designed to be removable, revealing the rear seats and the stock soft top, which weren't deleted.
Inside, the SA-40 featured the Mustang's stock interior layout, albeit adorned with special leather/Alcantara upholstery, yellow stitching, and various custom Saleen trims.
Equipped with a Whipple supercharger, a high-volume intercooler, high-flow injectors, a bespoke induction system, and a free-flowing exhaust, the Saleen-tuned V8 was pushed to 800 hp and 675 lb-ft (915 Nm) of torque, figures that eclipse even the GT500's mighty Predator engine.
To cope with that massive output, Saleen engineers also beefed up the suspension system with custom springs, shocks, bushings, and beefier sway bars developed by Racecraft.
The limited-edition pony car's stopping power was also improved with 13.9-inch (353 mm) slotted rotors and Saleen pads. Moreover, an optional brake package added even bigger two-piece 15-inch (381 mm) discs and six-piston calipers behind each of the Saleen exclusive five-spoke signature 20-inch wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact rubber.
Unfortunately, Saleen never released any official performance figures for the SA-40, but it's not farfetched to assume that the rabid pony car could hold its own against legitimate supercars.
Though it was featured in numerous articles by the most illustrious motoring magazines and websites shortly after its introduction, the SA-40 was quickly eclipsed by the new S650 Mustang and its upcoming high-performance versions, including Saleen's own next-gen S302.
Without question, the new Dark Horse, the outrageous GTD, and even the S650-based S302 are all incredible Mustangs, but, at least in my humble opinion, the SA-40 didn't receive the exposure that it really deserved.
With stunning aesthetic upgrades, improved chassis components, and, last but certainly not least, the insanely powerful supercharged Coyote, the SA-40 is arguably the most impressive Saleen Mustang ever built and the ultimate send-off to the S550 platform.
Thanks to its epic upgrades and limited production figure, this outrageous high-performance 'Stang is set to become a highly sought-after classic in the future.
One of the ten units has already popped up on the Bring a Trailer platform, where the highest bid reached $138,000, less than the 2023 starting price of $142,000. However, the seller's reserve was not met.
For a virtual tour of this beauty, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by ROUSHIN84.
Taking the S550 platform to another level
In December 2013, Ford unveiled the sixth generation of its legendary pony car. Codenamed S550, it showcased a new, more modern design that continued to pay homage to the models of the past and, even more impressive, the latest evolution of the Modular V8, dubbed Coyote.
Celebrating 40 years of Saleen in style
Five years later, as part of the company's 40th anniversary celebrations, Saleen unveiled a special, limited-edition Mustang called SA-40 Speedster.
