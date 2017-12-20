Saleen Brings Sexy Back With The S7 Le Mans

A cool $1 million is the asking price for the S7 Le Mans, and Saleen announced that it’s building seven examples of the rarefied breed. The Le Mans is the first S7 in a long, long while. As a matter of fact, the year was 2009 when the last S7 of the twin-turbo
type rolled off the assembly line.
“Why would Saleen bring the S7 back from the dead and with that name?”
First of all, the Le Mans commemorates the automaker’s seven-year run of motorsport success made possible by the S7R. The racing version of the all-American mid-engine supercar has won at major circuits including the Sarthe
, Nurburgring, Sebring, and Daytona. As for the road-going version, the S7 was driven by God in the Hollywood blockbuster Bruce Almighty.
The S7 LM, which made its real-world premiere at the L.A. Auto Show
, gets its mojo from a 7.0-liter V8 with a couple of turbos strapped onto it for good measure. Rated at 1,300 horsepower and connected to a six-speed all-synchromesh transmission complemented with a limited-slip diff, the S7 Le Mans if offered exclusively with a black/silver exterior paint combo.
Forged five-spoke, Le Mans-style wheels with center locking wheel nuts are on the menu, measuring 19x9.5 inches at the front and 20x12-inch at the rear. The aesthetic presence of the limited-edition model is furthered by all the aerodynamic trickery developed in the wind tunnel, though Saleen hasn’t forgotten that the driver spends most of its time inside the car.
Here, you’ll find creature comforts that include air conditioning, rearview parking camera, tilt and telescoping steering column, power windows and locks, as well as something that’s as sensible as wearing shorts on a winter’s day: a 240-mph speedometer.
“True to our form, we are bringing back America’s only true supercar,”
commented Steve Saleen, the chief executive officer of Saleen Automotive. “We are celebrating our winning heritage and advancing the performance DNA that Saleen was built around.”