Sakuu Has Been Making Patterned 3D-Printed Cells With Dry Cathode Process Since December

One of the breakthroughs the Tesla 4680 cells were supposed to have was dry battery electrode (DBE) coating. This process would eliminate N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a highly toxic organic substance that most batteries have to use as a solvent in their manufacturing process. The current 4680 cells still have NMP, but Sakuu got rid of it with 3D printing. And it has been doing so since December 2022.

6 photos Photo: Sakuu