Sakuu Has Been Making Patterned 3D-Printed Cells With Dry Cathode Process Since December

One of the breakthroughs the Tesla 4680 cells were supposed to have was dry battery electrode (DBE) coating. This process would eliminate N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a highly toxic organic substance that most batteries have to use as a solvent in their manufacturing process. The current 4680 cells still have NMP, but Sakuu got rid of it with 3D printing. And it has been doing so since December 2022.
The battery startup said it is producing patterned batteries at its’ Silicon Valley battery pilot line facility. The plant uses the Kavian additive manufacturing platform Sakuu developed to make “lithium-ion, lithium-metal, and solid-state batteries.” By patterned cells, what the company means is that its batteries can have any shape. The example that the battery startup presented in pictures has openings for thermal management. In other words, cooling and heating channels can pass through the cells instead of around them.
Sakuu told autoevolution that the solution allows “much better integration and packaging efficiency in its target product. Channels, holes, and non-regular 2D and 3D shapes will be possible because of this innovation.”
According to Sakuu, “the 3D-printing process also enables the use of thinner layers than in conventional roll-to-roll. Integrated manufacturing processes can then stack the single-layer cells Kavian produces. So we will stack the cells after manufacturing to build the battery pack the customer wants, in series or in parallel. There is no number limit to stack depending on customer request.”
“Using the dry cathode process delivers on Sakuu’s sustainability goals of reducing material waste, toxic components, and increasing energy efficiency. Sakuu’s Kavia platform additive manufacturing (AM) technology has overcome the limited speed of conventional 3D printing using multiple processes simultaneously to enable commercial-scale printing of batteries, including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, and solid-state batteries. Moreover, we believe that Kavian printing is the only known and best manufacturing solution to produce solid-state batteries at commercial scale.”
Sakuu-LM (Lithium Metal) and said it offered 800 Wh/l, which equates to about 300 Wh/kg. Now, the company talks about reaching up to 1,000 Wh/l.
Sakuu stated that its 3D-printing process starts with raw materials and ends with a “fully functional high-performance battery.” Unfortunately, the company did not disclose the production rate the Kavian platform allows it to achieve. It also did not inform how much its cells will cost to produce or who or how many partners have an eye on its technologies.
In fact, the company has an interesting strategy to reach the market. Robert Bagheri said it intends to achieve “an energy output goal of 200GWh by 2030 via a network of global partner gigafactories.” The Sakuu founder and CEO clarified that the Kavian AM platform would be sold to other battery manufacturers. In other words, Sakuu will not make money with production: royalties are the name of the game here.
We’ll keep an eye on how things evolve for Sakuu and which will be the first EV to use these 3D-printed batteries. Considering the development time of any vehicle, that should not happen before 2026.
Sakuu told autoevolution that the solution allows “much better integration and packaging efficiency in its target product. Channels, holes, and non-regular 2D and 3D shapes will be possible because of this innovation.”
According to Sakuu, “the 3D-printing process also enables the use of thinner layers than in conventional roll-to-roll. Integrated manufacturing processes can then stack the single-layer cells Kavian produces. So we will stack the cells after manufacturing to build the battery pack the customer wants, in series or in parallel. There is no number limit to stack depending on customer request.”
“Using the dry cathode process delivers on Sakuu’s sustainability goals of reducing material waste, toxic components, and increasing energy efficiency. Sakuu’s Kavia platform additive manufacturing (AM) technology has overcome the limited speed of conventional 3D printing using multiple processes simultaneously to enable commercial-scale printing of batteries, including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, and solid-state batteries. Moreover, we believe that Kavian printing is the only known and best manufacturing solution to produce solid-state batteries at commercial scale.”
Sakuu-LM (Lithium Metal) and said it offered 800 Wh/l, which equates to about 300 Wh/kg. Now, the company talks about reaching up to 1,000 Wh/l.
Sakuu stated that its 3D-printing process starts with raw materials and ends with a “fully functional high-performance battery.” Unfortunately, the company did not disclose the production rate the Kavian platform allows it to achieve. It also did not inform how much its cells will cost to produce or who or how many partners have an eye on its technologies.
In fact, the company has an interesting strategy to reach the market. Robert Bagheri said it intends to achieve “an energy output goal of 200GWh by 2030 via a network of global partner gigafactories.” The Sakuu founder and CEO clarified that the Kavian AM platform would be sold to other battery manufacturers. In other words, Sakuu will not make money with production: royalties are the name of the game here.
We’ll keep an eye on how things evolve for Sakuu and which will be the first EV to use these 3D-printed batteries. Considering the development time of any vehicle, that should not happen before 2026.