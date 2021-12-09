5 Honda Recalls 750,000 Vehicles for Hood That May Open While Driving

3 Harley-Davidson Pan America Recalled As They Could Lose Weight, Like Passenger Weight

2 Mercedes Screws Up Again, GLE Fire Risk Sparks New Recall Stateside

1 Tesla Admits Screwing Up, Still No Recall Announced Yet

More on this:

Sailun, RoadX, Blacklion, Blackhawk, Ironhead Tires Recalled

Established in 2002, Sailun produces tires in China and Vietnam for more than 150 countries and regions. The young company is exclusively specialized in low-cost products that are notorious for poor quality. 7 photos



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the peeps at Sailun blame “a design change with the steel belt package.” The description of the defect is listed as potential property damage to the trailer or recreational vehicle, which is the sugarcoated way of saying that people may get hurt if the belt separates at highway speeds.



235/80 R16 and 235/85 R16 tires are affected,



Based on the 1YJ plant ID number, all of them were manufactured in Vietnam at the Sailun factory in the Phuoc Dong Industrial Park of the Go Dau district of the Tay Ninh province. The company says that a modification was performed to the steel belt package in order to rectify this problem, which is why tires made after October 11th, 2020 aren’t affected.



The estimated percentage of tires with the aforementioned issue is listed at 100 percent. Even though pricing differs from brand to brand and retailer to retailer, this callback will undoubtedly eat into the company’s net profits.



On that note, the largest tire recall in the history of the automobile as we know took place in 1978 when Firestone had to replace a whopping 14.5 million tires. Firestone also paid a $500k fine for concealing the problem, namely excess application of the adhesive that binds the rubber and steel. Since 2012, the Chinese outfit’s American subsidiary has recalled tires for thinner inner-liner thickness, incorrect label information, as well as incomplete TINs. The fourth and most recent callback involves 84,351 rubber shoes that are suspected of tread belt separation and delamination.According to documents filed with the, the peeps at Sailun blame “a design change with the steel belt package.” The description of the defect is listed as potential property damage to the trailer or recreational vehicle, which is the sugarcoated way of saying that people may get hurt if the belt separates at highway speeds.235/80 R16 and 235/85 R16 tires are affected, tires that were sold under the Sailun, RoadX, Blacklion, Blackhawk, and Ironhead brands. These rubber boots were produced between May 11th, 2020 and October 11th last year.Based on the 1YJ plant ID number, all of them were manufactured in Vietnam at the Sailun factory in the Phuoc Dong Industrial Park of the Go Dau district of the Tay Ninh province. The company says that a modification was performed to the steel belt package in order to rectify this problem, which is why tires made after October 11th, 2020 aren’t affected.The estimated percentage of tires with the aforementioned issue is listed at 100 percent. Even though pricing differs from brand to brand and retailer to retailer, this callback will undoubtedly eat into the company’s net profits.On that note, the largest tire recall in the history of the automobile as we know took place in 1978 when Firestone had to replace a whopping 14.5 million tires. Firestone also paid a $500k fine for concealing the problem, namely excess application of the adhesive that binds the rubber and steel.

Download attachment: Sailun tire recall (PDF)