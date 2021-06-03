Saildrone Launches Five Drones in the Caribbean to Help Us Fight Hurricanes

5 War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain

Unlike Bob Dylan in his hit song, Saildrones really does hope the answer is "blowin’ in the wind". The company plans to launch five of its ocean drones in the Caribbean, to gather data from hurricanes. 8 photos



In a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) agency, the company prepares to launch five



The USVs will help scientists get a better understanding of how hurricanes work and get to intensify. The drones will go right in the paths of hurricanes, observe the extreme weather and transmit real-time meteorological and oceanographic data such as the air and water temperature, barometric pressure, wind speed and direction, and more, as announced by Saildrone.



In order for the vehicles to cope with such extreme weather conditions, the ocean



Christian Meinig, Director of Engineering at NOAA/PMEL says this will be an unprecedented event, as this is the first time someone dares to send a robotic vehicle right into the eye of a hurricane.



According to Saildrone, hurricane damage is estimated at approximately $54 billion a year in the United States alone.



Saildrone’s USVs are mainly powered by solar and wind, are equipped with advanced sensors, high-resolution cameras, and use artificial intelligence technology that allows them to maneuver on their own. Saildrone Explorer and Saildrone Surveyor are part of the company’s fleet and they can carry out missions of up to 12 months at a time. The Explorer is a 23 feet (7m) USV, while the newer model, the Surveyor, is much bigger, at 72 ft (22 m).



