Saietta’s AFT 140 Electric Motor Boosts Range on Renault Twizy by 10 Percent

If you’ve never heard of Saietta, not a problem. It's just that this team has been developing a motor known as the AFT 140 (axial flux traction). This is what this article is all about. After years of hard work and innovation, this U.K.-based company is now ready to show the world what they’ve been doing.
The AFT 140 is a permanent brushless and fully sealed magnet motor with a focus on making EVs more efficient with a single charge. To find out if all their hard work has paid off, Saietta has just tested the new motor on a Renault Twizy and the results are, well, continue reading to find out.
A recent trial that took place in Amsterdam pit two standard Twizy models against each other. This wouldn’t normally be of any interest to most people, because who cares about 17 horsepower and a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph), but one of the two models had an AFT 140 motor strapped to it. Other than that, all other components were left untouched.
The tests, led and overseen by independent New Electric engineering consultancy firm, concluded that the AFT 140 brings with it an extension on range by 10%.
“We are absolutely delighted that these independent tests have shown the technical capabilities of our AFT 140 electric motor, proving the significant improvement the technology can make to applications in the real-world today,” said Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer at Saietta Group.
To make sure adequate readings were taken, and no foul play instigated, each Twizy was fit with a laptop that processed performance data to New Electric. Details later showed that, not only did the motor increase range, but also performed exceptionally well during start/stop conditions. Another feature of the AFT 140 is its ability for regenerative braking; another area where it excelled.
lightweight vehicle you can think of.
As to why a Twizy was used, think about it. It seems to be the perfect transitionary vehicle with which Saietta can also gauge just how much of a beating their new motor can take, and most importantly, how it performs at that limit.
Currently, the AFT 140 is the first liquid-cooled motor from Saietta to ever make it into production. But, if improvements like the ones described here are to be kept on a steady trajectory, it won’t be long before Saietta turns into a sort of Bafang, or Bosch or even Siemens. What, they seem to have all the right goods in place.
The AFT 140 is a permanent brushless and fully sealed magnet motor with a focus on making EVs more efficient with a single charge. To find out if all their hard work has paid off, Saietta has just tested the new motor on a Renault Twizy and the results are, well, continue reading to find out.
A recent trial that took place in Amsterdam pit two standard Twizy models against each other. This wouldn’t normally be of any interest to most people, because who cares about 17 horsepower and a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph), but one of the two models had an AFT 140 motor strapped to it. Other than that, all other components were left untouched.
The tests, led and overseen by independent New Electric engineering consultancy firm, concluded that the AFT 140 brings with it an extension on range by 10%.
“We are absolutely delighted that these independent tests have shown the technical capabilities of our AFT 140 electric motor, proving the significant improvement the technology can make to applications in the real-world today,” said Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer at Saietta Group.
To make sure adequate readings were taken, and no foul play instigated, each Twizy was fit with a laptop that processed performance data to New Electric. Details later showed that, not only did the motor increase range, but also performed exceptionally well during start/stop conditions. Another feature of the AFT 140 is its ability for regenerative braking; another area where it excelled.
lightweight vehicle you can think of.
As to why a Twizy was used, think about it. It seems to be the perfect transitionary vehicle with which Saietta can also gauge just how much of a beating their new motor can take, and most importantly, how it performs at that limit.
Currently, the AFT 140 is the first liquid-cooled motor from Saietta to ever make it into production. But, if improvements like the ones described here are to be kept on a steady trajectory, it won’t be long before Saietta turns into a sort of Bafang, or Bosch or even Siemens. What, they seem to have all the right goods in place.