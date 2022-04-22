Sagely Choose a 911 Performance "Poison Pill": Stick Shift GT3 or Auto Turbo S

The swan neck wing-sporting 2022 Porsche 911 (992 generation) GT3 was recently crowned the performance king of this automotive year. But as iconic supercars will gladly attest, its flagship Turbo S sibling is nothing to be trifled with, either.
So, let us start with the obvious. If you are just after absolute straight-line acceleration performance – like the one needed to achieve ultimate quarter-mile glory – then your choice is already set in automatic transmission stone. Besides, the 911 Turbo S also has an obvious power advantage, thus making it even easier to select your hero.
But the fact that a 911 Turbo S comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine rated at 641 horsepower whereas the 911 GT3 “only” has a slightly larger, atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer good for 503 horsepower should not be the only reason behind this potential buy. After all, there are always nuances to be tested and enjoyed.
For example, an all-black murdered-out-style 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S can be had courtesy of the high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group, which is based out of Van Nuys, California. Alas, the choice is a little harder to make because the same outlet also wants to sell a slightly less menacing, gray 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. And the latter one is a true purist delight, as it features the rare manual transmission option!
Looking a tad nimbler compared to the darker (with a black-and-red interior) 911 sibling, this 911 GT3 might try to persuade Porsche fans with a few highlights of its own, such as the gold wheels, carbon fiber roof, or carbon-fiber red-stitched black bucket seats... You probably already know where this is going and because prices are hiding behind DMs, there is no chance in hell I would take the Turbo S over the subtler yet more adventurous GT3!
However, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so I do not mind if you disagree...
