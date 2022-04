Sagely Choose a 911 Performance "Poison Pill": Stick Shift GT3 or Auto Turbo S

So, let us start with the obvious. If you are just after absolute straight-line acceleration performance – like the one needed to achieve ultimate quarter-mile glory – then your choice is already set in automatic transmission stone. Besides, the 911 Turbo S also has an obvious power advantage, thus making it even easier to select your hero.But the fact that a 911 Turbo S comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six engine rated at 641 horsepower whereas the 911 GT3 “only” has a slightly larger, atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer good for 503 horsepower should not be the only reason behind this potential buy. After all, there are always nuances to be tested and enjoyed.For example, an all-black murdered-out-style 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S can be had courtesy of the high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group , which is based out of Van Nuys, California. Alas, the choice is a little harder to make because the same outlet also wants to sell a slightly less menacing, gray 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. And the latter one is a true purist delight, as it features the rare manual transmission option!Looking a tad nimbler compared to the darker (with a black-and-red interior) 911 sibling, this 911 GT3 might try to persuade Porsche fans with a few highlights of its own, such as the gold wheels, carbon fiber roof, or carbon-fiber red-stitched black bucket seats... You probably already know where this is going and because prices are hiding behind DMs, there is no chance in hell I would take the Turbo S over the subtler yet more adventurous GT3!However, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so I do not mind if you disagree...