Sage Tiny Home Will Make You Feel Like You're Visiting Grandma's Little House in the Woods
Mobile living is one of the hottest topics and industries right now. There's just something about the freedom to sleep nearly wherever you want and to move whenever you feel like it, not to mention a lack of those dreaded monthly bills. In this spirit, we'll be living out of the Sage tiny home for the next few minutes.

Folks, let's face it, to live the off-grid life, you don't need much, just some essentials and basics, and you're good to go, that's if you like mobile living. If you do, lend me your eyes so you can imagine what it may be like to live a life of complete freedom out of a Sage tiny home.

These structures are built by an American crew from Danville, Georgia, with over 38 years of experience designing and building affordable tiny homes. For example, the Sage is a mobile habitat that will run you as little as $52,000 (€49,900 at current exchange rates), according to Prefab Review. That's less than some modern travel trailers that don't get anywhere near the level of comfort that a mobile home can offer. I think the rest is self-explanatory.

Well, what initially attracted me to the Sage is that rustic feeling it showcases; it gives off a whole grandma's house in the woods kind of feel. This is achieved with endless pine wood boards and countless tie-down braces with hurricane brackets. Yes, hurricane brackets. It's really all in the name, so there's no use in explaining that this feature ensures the highest wind and lateral force resistance wood homes can attain. The rest of the home is complete with impact-resistant windows, roll batting insulation, and a metal roof.

Now, that price I mentioned also includes all the necessary furnishings to live a good clean life. This means that the moment Hummingbird finishes your home, you'll be able to access a fridge, two-burner stove, a complete bathroom, living room, and even a loft. What more could you ask for?

Oh, you're the sort of person that enjoys falling asleep under the stars? I'm sure you can let Hummingbird know what you want, and they'll make it happen, skylight included. Just be sure to bring your checkbook along. Extra features cost, well, extra. It's obvious, really.

Imagine that you gave Hummingbird a call and have made it through the build time. Once you receive your home, all your permits will already be in place as you took the time to cover that aspect, and all you've got to do is hook it up to your truck and drive away.

Once you've arrived in the woodlands you've been planning for, just level the home, add the skirting, so wildlife isn't bothered by the sight of a trailer, and get glamping. While traveling, the interior of your Sage can simply house things like an exterior dining setup and even that step ladder you see at the entrance to your home.

With everything up, it's time to head inside and wash up, cook a meal, and even get some shuteye. Since you're traveling with another couple of friends on this trip, they can simply sleep downstairs on a modular sofa while you take the elevated loft. It's already late, so you all just continue sleeping.

The next day, the scent of pine wakes you and your gang, a smell that will persist for months if you cook with an open window or have a hood installed. With breakfast served and coffee ready, you plan the day's activities. E-biking is on the list, and so is kayaking. Heck, someone brought an off-road electric longboard along; make sure to wear a helmet.

Sure, the interior of the unit displayed in the gallery does seem a bit old-timey, but yours doesn't have to. You can paint the interior, add modern furniture and those window curtains, those have got to go. Maybe some blinds to take their place.

At the end of the day, how you deck out your Sage, where you take it, and what needs it can meet depend on two things, your lifestyle and the amount of cash you're willing to dish out on a machine designed to offer total freedom.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

