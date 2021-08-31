Saab to Peel the Veil Off Its Next-Gen Combat Boat 90, Here's Your Chance to Get on Board

Gear up! The Swedes at Saab are getting ready to take the veil off their next-generation Combat Boat 90 (CB90). The fast assault craft will be on display at the biennial Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) expo in London from the 14th to the 17th of September. There, visitors will be able to get on board and learn about its new capabilities.
This news comes less than a month after the company showcased the new Docksta CB 90HSM, a modified version of the original CB90 vessel, which offers improved maneuverability, attack, speed, and surveillance capabilities.
Now, for the first time, visitors will have the chance to see the new CB90 Next Generation (CB90 NG) fast assault craft and even get on board to see what it's all about. The vessel will feature new capabilities in addition to many of the elements that made the CB90 famous.
Designed to rapidly transport marines and other forces, the CB90 is well-known for its efficiency and how fast the troops can go off-shore and depart again, whether it is on a beach or an elevated rocky shore. The new CB90 NG expands on these capabilities and, depending on the mission, it can take on different roles.
"This is not an ordinary model-upgrade: it is the result of 30 years of experience from the user's side from across the world, combined with continuous technical development. The result in CB90 NG is a new platform ready to take on multiple roles," said Anders Hellman, Vice President and Head of business unit Docksta within Saab's business area Kockums.
The CB90 NG is equipped with a redesigned combat management system, sensors for surveillance, ballistic protection, and greater stealth, maneuverability, and speed. CB90 NG provides amphibious forces with multi-mission capabilities, making it an even more flexible option for deploying armed forces from the sea.
Recently, the CB90 NG has been delivered to the Swedish Navy, and now, for the first time, it will be on display outside Sweden at this year's DSEI expo. It will exemplify how the vessel can be customized to match a customer's needs, and DSEI allows armed forces to see and learn more about this adaptability in person.
