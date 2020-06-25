Saab 900 Turbo "S9" Looks Like a Downforce Monster And Then Some

Well, you are now looking at the one of the answers, namely a racing incarnation of the Saab 900 Turbo - the 900 was produced between 1978 and 1994, while the Turbo is the kind of compact executive coupe or cabriolet that adds spice to auction sites these days (you can grab one for well under $10,000), proving you can have retro fun starting from 143 horsepower.
Sure the Swedish toy was taken down the motorsport path back in the day, but the result wasn't nearly as bonkers as the virtual contraption sitting before us right now.
You can forget all about the front-engined, FWD nature of the production 900 Turbo. As opposed to the simple "S9" nameplate of the project, the digital work involved modernizing the machine and bringing it up to the stopwatch-defying standards of the IMSA racing series of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
So the custom chassis now sees the engine sitting in the middle, with this thing pushing the Earth backwards via its rear wheels.
As we've seen on the majestic Hoonifox project, more than one livery was prepared for the widebody madness that is this once-a-900. So, from the widebody to the... Batmobile-like wing, you might choose to view the new airflow-manipulating styling cues of the vehicle in black, white and clear carbon composite (no, not clear-coated carbon), because why not?
As explained on the ALT Creative website, which allows one to get lost in the digital magician's portfolio, while obviously including a small universe built around this contraption, Thorp served as the Art Director, Designer and CGI Artist for the S9, while fellow digital artist Matthew Bellamy was cast in the roles of Designer and CGI Modeler.
When feasting your eyes on this fictional Saab racecar, be prepared for all sorts of extras. These range from the inversion that marks the transition between the black and the white liveries to scenes portraying the downforce monster seeing its Turbofan wheels attacking the Nurburgring. Once again, because why not?
View this post on Instagram
HERE IT IS EVERYONE! A look at the next build… the SAAB S9. The concept was simple and pure. Take a car that was somewhat forgotten, modernize its design, and reinvent its narrative to be a leading contender in the world-renown IMSA racing series. - We adore the IMSA racing era of the late 80’s early 90’s and I have always had a soft spot in my heart for the body shape and lines of the SAAB 900 turbo so we thought… sure, why not. That is the fun and power of doing these projects. - This project like all passion projects was a product of long hours, weekends, nights for months and months. It’s a total labor of love and we had a great time bringing it to life. For me I have learned a great deal about how to push the quality of my materials, post processing, shaders, renders and how to better light and build projects. One of my personal goals in CGI has been to match or attempt to match the quality of work that Alex Roman captured in his masterwork - The third and the Seventh. I am still a ways away from that goal but with each project I get a glimpse of what is to come. Cheers to the future and for setting insane goals! More renders/details/breakdowns to come in the following weeks. If you would like to see the entire project please visit my site (link in the bio) with all the high res images your heart can consume) - Massive thanks to my friend @mattabellamy for taking this journey with me and dealing with my antics (xoxoxo) and to the brilliant @aephmusic for the amazing score’s he consistently creates to pair with the visual madness. - SAAB POWER! - . . . . . #c4d #c4dart #render #dailyrender #3d #cinema4dart #cargram #art #digitalart #carsofinstagram #b3d #mograph #cinema4d #renderzone #3danimation #cgiart #fastcar #substancepainter #3dartist #automotive #car #cars #design #carlifestyle #3dfordesigners #3dart #speedhunters #swedespeed #instacars