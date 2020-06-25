Saab 900 Turbo "S9" Looks Like a Downforce Monster And Then Some

View this post on Instagram

HERE IT IS EVERYONE! A look at the next build… the SAAB S9. The concept was simple and pure. Take a car that was somewhat forgotten, modernize its design, and reinvent its narrative to be a leading contender in the world-renown IMSA racing series. - We adore the IMSA racing era of the late 80's early 90's and I have always had a soft spot in my heart for the body shape and lines of the SAAB 900 turbo so we thought… sure, why not. That is the fun and power of doing these projects. - This project like all passion projects was a product of long hours, weekends, nights for months and months. It's a total labor of love and we had a great time bringing it to life. For me I have learned a great deal about how to push the quality of my materials, post processing, shaders, renders and how to better light and build projects. One of my personal goals in CGI has been to match or attempt to match the quality of work that Alex Roman captured in his masterwork - The third and the Seventh. I am still a ways away from that goal but with each project I get a glimpse of what is to come. Cheers to the future and for setting insane goals! More renders/details/breakdowns to come in the following weeks. If you would like to see the entire project please visit my site (link in the bio) with all the high res images your heart can consume) - Massive thanks to my friend @mattabellamy for taking this journey with me and dealing with my antics (xoxoxo) and to the brilliant @aephmusic for the amazing score's he consistently creates to pair with the visual madness. - SAAB POWER!

