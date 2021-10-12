5 Maritimo M60 Flybridge Yacht Is All About Chilling at Anchor, Away From Land

3 Italian-Designed Interior of the Fifty-Five Yacht Provides a Modern Take on Family Life

More on this:

S60 Sedan Motor Yacht is a Long-Range Cruiser Built for Adventure, Comfort, and Stability

Maritimo’s sixth yacht model this year has recently been unveiled and it is a long-range cruiser that’s all about comfort, stability, and performance. 8 photos



It comes with a large fuel capacity of 4,550 liters (1,200 US Gallon) and boasts an economical



In terms of accommodation spaces and deck dimensions,



The S60 Sedan Motor Yacht boasts a large cockpit deck and adventure deck space suitable for various relaxing and entertaining activities.



Electric actuators can lift the adventure deck space, uncovering beneath what Maritimo claims to be the largest garage lazarette area within any of its ships so far. You can house a 10’3” (3.2 m) tender in there or other water toys such as kayaks, SUPs, scuba gear, and so on.



There’s a luxurious saloon lounging area that can be turned into an indoor or outdoor retreat if you opt for Maritimo’s two-stage vista sliding windows.



Maritimo offers three



The S60 is set to launch in mid-2022, joining the S51, S55, and S70 yachts in the Maritimo S-Series. The S60 Sedan Motor yacht is part of the S-Series developed by the Australian shipbuilder, which is described by the company as catering to a practical, single-level boating lifestyle. It has an overall length of 60 ft (18.5 m) and is powered by two Volvo Penta D13 - 800 MHP engines.It comes with a large fuel capacity of 4,550 liters (1,200 US Gallon) and boasts an economical cruising efficiency, opening a world of possibilities when it comes to choosing its destinations.In terms of accommodation spaces and deck dimensions, Maritimo relied on the feedback of yacht owners, trying to figure out where most of them prefer to spend their time while onboard. Turns out customers prefer the cockpit and platform zones, which offer them both a sense of protection as well as a connection with the environment. It is why the amount of space within these areas has been emphasized on the S60.The S60 Sedan Motor Yacht boasts a large cockpit deck and adventure deck space suitable for various relaxing and entertaining activities.Electric actuators can lift the adventure deck space, uncovering beneath what Maritimo claims to be the largest garage lazarette area within any of its ships so far. You can house a 10’3” (3.2 m) tender in there or other water toys such as kayaks, SUPs, scuba gear, and so on.There’s a luxurious saloon lounging area that can be turned into an indoor or outdoor retreat if you opt for Maritimo’s two-stage vista sliding windows.Maritimo offers three spacious staterooms with its S60, maximizing height and minimizing the number of steps. Panoramic windows veil each hull side, further enhancing that connection with the surroundings.The S60 is set to launch in mid-2022, joining the S51, S55, and S70 yachts in the Maritimo S-Series.

load press release