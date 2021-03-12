S197 Roush Ford Mustang Has Stick Shift Photo Finishes Against Golf and AMG E 63

The beautiful world of night-time racing has yielded another exciting encounter. And, best of all, the skirmish took place exactly where it should, so everyone involved was as safe as possible. So, without further ado, let’s see how a tuned Mustang fares at the drag strip against a couple of well-prepared Euro contestants.
Well-versed in delivering surprising encounters, the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel has prepared another set of memorable runs. On this occasion, the main protagonist is again the legendary Blue Oval pony, Ford’s Mustang. So, after seeing third-gear wheelies, father and son skirmishes, supercharged LS-swapped Tundras, and even some fastback sedan action, here are some breathtaking photo finishes.
According to the scarce information provided in the embedded video’s description, we were actually prepared for some tame action of the America vs. Import variety, but fortunately, that wasn’t the case. After all, it wasn’t necessary to read between the lines to understand this is no ordinary S197 (fifth-gen) Ford Mustang we’re dealing with.
Instead, the blue example we see here gunning for quarter-mile glory is a Blue Oval that also paid a visit to the Roush Performance for a Stage 3 upgrade to keep it relevant when facing some worthy adversaries. It seems there was a couple of them lined up that very night: a VW Golf with unspecified mods and a Mercedes-AMG E 63.
As always, seeing a domestic vs. foreign battle will probably elevate the pulse, but these encounters certainly took things even further. For starters, the Mustang vs. Golf encounter delivered an astonishing result of 11.02s and 11.06s, respectively. That exhaust backfire from the 0:18 mark must have pushed it like a little rocket booster towards victory!
That’s not all, because the stick shift Ford then lined up with the impressive AMG E 63 executive sedan for a couple of runs. The first one isn’t anything to write home about due to an out-of-sync launch, but the second (starting at 1:05) is probably one for the ages as far as the two owners are concerned.
Just imagine, the AMG ultimately snatched the victory from the Roush Mustang with a difference of just 0.01 seconds! The result also speaks for itself (10.42s to 10.43s) as far as trap speeds are concerned, with the Mercedes hitting 132.65 mph (213.47 kph) against the modified Ford’s 132.28 mph (212.88 kph).
