S15 Nissan Silvia Rocks Custom GR86 Widebody, Looks Slammed in Polished CGI

Not long ago, the Nissan sports car scenery looked even wilder than today. The legendary Skyline GT-R and Z car nameplates were being helped by them Silvia/200SX/240SX (S-series) to deliver the mayhem.
The lengthy series of sports coupes were built on Nissan’s S platform since way back in 1965. Thus, no one should accuse S-series aficionados of not having ample heritage. Or enough generations to make everyone happy, especially since the Japanese automaker produced no less than seven major iterations.
Sure, by the time it unleashed the S15 version, Nissan’s Silvia was being restrained to official appearances at home in Japan, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. But that does not mean it did not enjoy enough of a cult following. One that elicited numerous gray imports across a variety of markets. Thus, it should not come as a surprise if people still reminisce about the good old S15 days.
Fret not, some dare to take the lust a step further. Automotive pixel masters do it across the vast expanses of the virtual realm. Often with greatly polished results. Such is the case with Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, who devised an interesting idea based on a prior Toyota widebody design.
He loved the unidentified custom style (we did not pinpoint it either because there is no solitary GR 86 widebody) so much that he now wants to start a CGI series where different models get treated with all the goodies. First on the to-do list was a subtle, gray-silver S15 Nissan Silvia that is properly mesmerizing for any JDM enthusiast.
Even folks that have nothing to do with this particular automotive culture might enjoy it, though. We know we did, given the spellbinding level of detail. This Silvia was envisioned as a Time Attack racer and is properly slammed around that widebody. But that is not all, and instead, the “little” things are most important. Such as the huge fender holes, exposed stainless steel dual exhaust setup, the carbon fiber elements (we love winglets!), or the lime accents.
