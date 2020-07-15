S&S Indian Challenger to Take on 13 Harley-Davidson Baggers at Laguna Seca

Because of that pesky little invisible thing that turned our lives upside down, this year has been very poor in terms of auto and motorcycle events. We’ve had no shows, most of the racing series have been postponed or even canceled, not to mention the fact that new model launches appear to have been very limited this year.
That is slowly beginning to change, not because the danger has passed – if anything, it’s worse than ever – but because the world seems to have come to terms with it.
One event to keep an eye out for – hopefully for some of us that means in person – is the Drag Specialties King of the Baggers invitational at Laguna Seca Raceway in October. Organized by MotoAmerica, it is the first event of its kind, and if weren’t for a special breed of the Indian Challenger, it would have been exclusively dedicated to Harley baggers. You see, 14 teams were invited to race on the Laguna Seca track, and 13 of them are fielding Harleys.
The 14th bike is this one here, an Indian Challenger prepped by S&S Cycle. To be ridden into battle by racing champion Tyler O’Hara, it will throw both the stock hardware at the enemy - including the engine that develops best-in-class 122 horsepower - and some S&S modified parts, like the inverted front suspension, and a hydraulically-adjustable FOX rear shock.
“When the Indian Challenger was released last October, it set a new standard for performance-oriented, stock baggers and offers the ideal platform, from which to base our race modifications,” said Paul Langely of S&S in a statement. “That said, we’re leaving no stone unturned when evaluating the modifications needed to be successful at Laguna Seca.”
The Drag Specialties King of the Baggers invitational will be part of the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey on October 23-25. If all goes well, it will be on the calendar from now on alongside other events of the group.
