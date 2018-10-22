Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars

Ryanair in Trouble After Racist Man Threatens Elderly Black Woman

A troubling incident that occurred on a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to London is making the rounds online, getting the Scottish budget operator in hot waters over how it handled the situation. 10 photos



You can see the video at the bottom of the page. The incident started when an elderly black woman was accompanied by her daughter to her seat, which happened to be near a man who didn’t want her to be sitting there – for the sole reason that she was black.



The man, furious beyond any reasonable explanation, called the woman an “ugly black bastard” and a “stupid ugly cow,” and yelled at her daughter when she tried to reason with him to leave her alone because she was “disabled.” He didn’t care, he informed her, and then proceeded to insult the elderly woman some more.



At one point, a flight attendant came to tell the woman she could move to another seat if she wanted to, which she initially refused. This is when the man started to threaten her directly. “I’ll tell you this,” he told her. “If you don’t go to another seat, I’ll put you into another seat.”



Eventually, another passenger cut in to force the man to stop insulting the poor woman, and the flight attendant moved her to a seat near her daughter. Meanwhile, Lawrence can be heard saying that the flight attendant should kick the racist old man off the plane, and not move the woman instead.



And this is precisely why Ryanair is now coming under heavy fire online: under any other circumstance, any other flight operator would have kicked off the passenger who



As of the time of writing, no arrests into this incident have been made, and Ryanair tells



The video has been viewed over 1 million times on Facebook alone. This kind of exposure for a budget operator can’t be a good thing, so they might want to reconsider their “no comment” stance.



