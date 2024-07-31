RX-7 Drag Races S2000 and MR2, Only Two Cars Finish the Race

It took me years to work up the courage to admit to my dad that I pretty much abused his car when I got my license. I had to, as his clutch gave up at around 60,000 miles (96,560 km), and he was always careful.
I've calmed down quite a bit in the past 17 years. I only care about pushing cars to their limit at the racetrack; nothing else matters. And I know I said drag races feel boring to me recently, but today's challenge is slightly different. Before becoming a sworn rotor head, I was very much into anything VTEC-related. Three of my good friends drove Honda Civics, and a turbocharged S2000 blew me away at one point.
But I found a new way of enjoying cars with rotaries and RX-7s. That doesn't mean I won't have fun driving other vehicles (the IIWII drift car is a V8 at heart). But the smoothness, sound, and power delivery of a 13B powerplant make me excited. How could I look away when an FD RX-7 is about to race a Toyota MR2 and a Honda S2000? They're all at similar power levels (500+), but there's more to it than just those figures.
I expected to see a different turbo setup in the FD, as I'm used to Mike's car, which has a Borg Warner EFR8374 inside. The black vehicle in this video uses an S363 model and a rather outdated A'PEXi Power FC ECU. You'll see plenty of similar setups online, and I guess it's easier (or cheaper) for some people to go down that route. A regular S2000 wouldn't stand a change in a 1/4-mile (402-meter) battle against a tuned RX-7.
But this one isn't NA anymore, as it uses a Rotrex C38-91 supercharger to take the heat up to 11. The list of upgrades is surprisingly short, but perhaps there's more to it than meets the eye. There's one more Honda on the grid. Well, I know it looks like a Toyota, but the owner probably believes that K-swapping the world is the way to go for cheap, reliable power.
It's hard to contradict that statement, and we've seen RX-7s, Porsches, and even Ferraris using Honda's engines in recent years. But if you've ever had a project car like this, you'll know it's not all fun and games. Mechanical failures happen constantly, especially when pushing things to the limit. That's why the roll races are up first for today's challenge, as it's less likely drivetrain failures will occur that way.
I would have loved for the RX-7 to win this battle, but that MR2 is on a whole different level. Either the FD's performance figures are exaggerated, or the Toyota just ticks all the boxes. Well, that's the case until it lines up for the second phase of the drag race. I'll say no more; just avoid making any bets here!
