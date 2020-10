FWD

However, the future looks downright bleak for the Megane RS. Giving credibility to rumors which came out earlier this year, the French automaker just released a concept for the next-gen Megane in the form of a crossover, an electric one at that. Sure, it might have a performance version too, but it wouldn't be engaging and mechanical.It's not that Renault doesn't want to make another RS hot hatch. It's probably the project every test driver and sketch artist dreams about. However, the reality of the European car market is that crossovers sell and hatchbacks sometimes don't. Also, ever-tighter emissions legislation has put the focus on electric mobility.Today, we're going to look at a rendering which forces the Megane RS to stay alive by becoming a Toyota Supra. While the French hot hatch can be just as playful as a true sports car, lift-off oversteer can't compare to rear-wheel-drive shenanigans. That's why this yellow coupe created by artist superrenderscars looks like a cross between the Megane RS Trophy and a Toyota GR Supra.And if that's not enough digital entertainment for you, he also made the new Skoda Octavia RS into a 2-door sports car by swapping the ends from the Czech car onto the BMW M2. While extremely unlikely to be developed, this kind of digital project is bound to be enjoyed by yet more hot hatch fans.While Skoda doesn't like small RWD sports cars, Renault has actually developed quite a few over the years. There's the obvious and super-sexy Alpine A110 that's currently in production, but also the unhinged Clio V6, the Renault 5 Turbo, the Renault 8 Gordini, Renaultsport RS 0.1 (concept), or the Renault Espace F1. Yes, that's a minivan built like an F1 car with a 3.5-liter V10 engine.I suppose the lesson here is that if you want a RWD Renault, it's got to start out as a boring but popularcar; they'll just do the swap later.