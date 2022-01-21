autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

RWD, AWD, and FWD Face Off in the Snow to Find Which Is Best, Place Your Bets

Home > News > U-turn
21 Jan 2022, 14:23 UTC ·
Every winter, you will encounter a discussion about rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and front-wheel-drive in the snow comparison. I am not into betting, but this is something that you can bet on happening, and it might happen even after electric vehicles are commonplace. What is best? It depends on your preference.
FWD vs RWD vs AWD – Which is BEST in Snow? 9 photos
Tesla Model 3 allows users to select between AWD, FWD, and RWD configurationsFWD vs RWD vs AWD - Which is BEST in Snow?Tesla Model 3 allows users to select between AWD, FWD, and RWD configurationsTesla Model 3 allows users to select between AWD, FWD, and RWD configurationsNew Michelin Pilot Sport All Seasons tiresNew Michelin Pilot Sport All Seasons tires in actionFWD vs RWD vs AWD - Which is BEST in Snow?FWD vs RWD vs AWD - Which is BEST in Snow?
Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews has attempted to bring this comparison into a single vehicle. As you may be aware, it is not easy to find a vehicle that is available in all three configurations.

The closest thing to it would be a plug-in hybrid that has an all-electric mode to drive the front or rear wheels, a combustion-only mode to drive the other axle, and a hybrid mode to drive both at the same time.

Or, as Jonathan proposes, a Tesla Model 3 Performance that lets the driver adjust how much power each axle gets. It may be the closest thing, but it is important to note that the vehicle does not have the capability of sending all its power to one axle, as its axles are not linked by a driveshaft, so it just changes how much energy the e-motors receive.

As Jonathan has found on the snowy circuit rented by Michelin, the company that also provided the all-season tires for the Model 3 in the video, Tesla does have a small secret up its sleeve with this system, as it does not allow for full-on rear-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive when the steering wheel is straight and the accelerator is pressed to the floor.

This is the closest thing you can get to mimicking all three driven configurations without using three different vehicles or at least two different vehicles in different configurations.

Otherwise, we would have a comparison in drive systems on our hands instead of a comparison in driving behavior on snow between RWD, AWD, and FWD. Watch it for yourself below. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion in the comments section.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

RWD AWD FWD Tesla Model 3 model 3 Tesla Michelin snow
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories