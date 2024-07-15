Ruthless! Repo Man Snatches Car at the Gas Pump

'Tis the season? Many people are distracted by casual summer expenditures and may forget that many bills are due. However, you will always remember your monthly car note after seeing how fast this repossession agent can lift your ride up and drive away with it.
There's money in everything nowadays. Creative and determined people constantly find new ways to generate more revenue. Such is the case for Instagram's most well-known (and feared?) repo man, aka the "Tow Goat." Named Eben Reed, he mastered the art of transforming car owners into pedestrians with surprising ease.
In this case, someone who was reportedly late on their car payments remained without their ride while they were inside the gas station paying for the fuel they had just put into the car. Talk about timing, right?
The Ohio-based repossession agent moved swiftly and took the car (a Chevy Cruze) with no issues whatsoever. He used a 360-degree camera to record the job, but the owner didn't come out in time to see that their vehicle with a freshly topped-off gas tank was being taken by a modified Ford F-250 Super Duty.
If you're wondering why he was able to move so fast and be done with the job in under one minute... Well, the answer is simple: so-called "spotters". His team members made sure in advance that there was nobody inside the vehicle before giving him the go-ahead signal.
They also help him remain unnoticed. Since he posts many of his adventures online and doesn't have multiple pickup trucks, people can notice him when he's nearby. That can result in a time-consuming venture since they would obviously be reluctant to leave the car empty.
While it may seem like Reed is making a living by taking advantage of unlucky car owners or people who aren't very good at financial planning, it's important to point out that the man is just doing his job.
Typically, companies send out multiple warnings via phone, e-mail, and letters before asking a repossession agent to bring the car back to its rightful owner. Having your car taken away at a random moment for missed payments isn't a surprise. It's very different from parking in a tow-away zone.
Also, he is not heartless. In many of his other videos, he offers to take the visibly disgruntled car owners to where they had or wanted to go or helps them avoid a costly Uber, Lyft, or taxi ride home. He may be running a business, but he understands that he's part of a community. Also, it's worth noting that in one of his YouTube videos, the man told others how to start a similar business. He's not gatekeeping, either.
There's a lesson to be learned here, and that's to never lease or finance vehicles that are too expensive. Also, make sure to pay the car note because a repossession, besides being an annoying thing to experience, will negatively impact your credit score. In today's day and age, you really don't want to be on lenders' blacklists.
