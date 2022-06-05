Rusty Box Tiny House Is Bushfire-Resistant, Has a Design Inspired by 1800s Submarines

With an ever-changing environment and a climate that’s out of control, consequences for humanity are more and more disastrous. Australia is definitely among the more unfortunate regions on the globe and it has to constantly deal with nature’s relentless wrath. We’ve all seen the effects of bushfires over there, but Tom Coupe has decided to do something about it. He is the construction artist behind TC Tiny and he’s been designing and building fire resistant tiny houses on wheels for six years now. The Rusty Box is one of them.

13 photos