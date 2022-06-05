Rusty Box Tiny House Is Bushfire-Resistant, Has a Design Inspired by 1800s Submarines

With an ever-changing environment and a climate that’s out of control, consequences for humanity are more and more disastrous. Australia is definitely among the more unfortunate regions on the globe and it has to constantly deal with nature’s relentless wrath. We’ve all seen the effects of bushfires over there, but Tom Coupe has decided to do something about it. He is the construction artist behind TC Tiny and he’s been designing and building fire resistant tiny houses on wheels for six years now. The Rusty Box is one of them.
Made for full-time living, the Rusty Box is bushfire-resistant to BAL (Bushfire Attack Level) 40, which is the second highest rating, meaning it can survive increased exposure to flames. Its entire design is focused on making it fire-resistant, from the robust shape, to the magnesium board cladding, the fireproof shutters on all windows and doors, its low profile, the lack of any synthetic carpets, rugs, canisters, and any other flammable items stored inside. Moreover, in addition to being bushfire- resistant, the Rusty Box is also engineered to survive a category 3 tornado or cyclone.
The tiny house has a semi-monocoque design that is less popular with tiny houses and more common with boats, airplanes, and cars, and it’s been built using reclaimed materials. It got its name because of the rusty paint finish on the exterior and it’s been inspired by 1800s submarines and ships, with a multitude of large fixings and the steel trim.
It comes with small windows on the sides, a large door that opens on the front, and straight, uninterrupted walls. It is low on the inside and to the ground, also as a defense mechanism against fires. As Tom explains, low houses attract less radiant heat, debris, and wind.
The Rusty Box is also self-sufficient, with 80 percent solar coverage on the roof and panels placed on the northern wall as well. There’s enough electricity to cover all the basic necessities, from heating water for showers to run various appliances. The house also comes with a 5000W Victron inverter with 48V lithium batteries.
TC Tiny’s bushfire-resistant tiny house is equipped with a 400-liter water tank, it is furnished, has an air head composting toilet and a large shower. It comes with a ground-floor bedroom, a sizeable kitchen with all the needed appliances, and plenty of storage space.
You can find all the details on the Rusty Box here and contact TC Tiny if you’re interested on purchasing one of his tiny houses. This particular one is priced at USD 75,000.
