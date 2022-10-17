Rusty 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe Is Rescued From the Bush, Gets First Wash in Decades

Tidying up isn’t the most appealing of chores for modern man, the reason there’s a machine for just about anything in our possession that needs cleaning. However, there’s something interesting about giving a rusty old classic car its first wash in decades that satisfies. That’s precisely what happened with this 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe.
After sitting abandoned in the bush for decades, the folks at Rust Sweat & Gears YouTube channel thought it would be a great idea to wash it and get it up and back and running.
The Chevy Styleline Deluxe might just be another classic car from the pre-1960s era for non-classic car lovers. But for classic car nerds, it's a priceless gem. Before muscle cars became huge in the American automobile market, the Chevy Styleline Deluxe was, in fact, a best seller.
It’s important to note that in that era, economy, comfortability, and luxury were at the top of consumers’ minds when buying the perfect road car. The Chevy Styleline Deluxe offered a great design, a line of engines, luxury, and six-passenger cabin space.
There is a reason you don’t see many Styleline Deluxe at classic car shows or restoration shops today. It’s been 81 years since they first rolled out of a Chevrolet manufacturing plant, making them a rarity in the classic car scene.
This 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe has seen better days. Judging from its condition, it’ll need a decent amount of work to match up to ‘Pebble Beach Classic Car Show’ units. Still, the new owners are lucky all the chrome bumpers, bits, and liners are intact.
The windows, headlamps, and taillights are present, a welcome relief for anyone looking to get it back to its pre-1960s condition.
The folks at Rust Sweat & Gears want to revive this classic coupe and get it back running again. No information about its history is out yet, but they uploaded the first-wash preview with the promise of a revival update soon.
We recommend checking out the video below. Getting it cleaned for the first time in decades is so satisfying to watch. Don't get me started on the patina.
