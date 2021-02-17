Rustic Trail Teardrop Campers Strikes Again With Mega Affordable Grizzly Bear

Not to worry, the teardrop camper you see here seems to be one of the most affordable we’ve been able to track down for you. It’s called the Grizzly Bear teardrop camper from a little-known group out in North Carolina, called Rustic Trail. You may have heard of some of their other works as we’ve recently featured the Koala Bear and Papa Bear models.
As for the Grizzly Bear, it’s just as catchy as the other works this team puts out. First things first, the price. You'll be glad to hear that this trailer come in with a price tag that starts at under $10,000, $8,950 to be exact. For this kind of cash, you can be a college student and be able to save up the cash to buy one once you’re released from university.
Now, anytime you go out and spend such a small amount of cash on this sort of vehicle, don’t expect it to include the most luxurious interior. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a place for this in your heart. Let’s say you’re the sort of person that likes life in the wild to be just that, wild. If this is the sort of mentality you have, then you should consider the Grizzly for your next road trip.
dimensions need to be mentioned. An exterior height of 6.7 ft (2.04 m) and a dry weight of 1,475 lb (669 kg) make it compact enough to tow behind your truck while leaving enough room to bring whatever else you may need. Inside you’re offered an interior length of 10 ft (3.05 m), width of 5 ft (1.52 m), and height of also 5 ft (1.52 m). Sure, it doesn’t offer enough headroom to throw a party, but then again, the Grizzly is made to offer a place to sleep, enjoy a meal, store belongings, and maybe read a book.
The interior of the Grizzly isn't that much more different than the other family members we’ve previously covered. The main feature here is the folding queen-sized mattress that can convert into either bedding or seating, depending on your needs at any particular moment. There’s also plenty of cargo space underneath with the possibility to add more, for an extra buck, of course.
converts into another bed, cushioned seating, upper and lower cabinets, and drawers. To make help keep your interior space just the way you like it, you can include a 5,000 BTU A/C unit or a MaxxAir fan with integrated thermostat.
One thing you need to remember if you feel like the Grizzly is for you is the lack of any restroom, toilet, or kitchen facilities. That said, you’ll have to go out and find your own extras. As for where to store everything, don’t worry about it; there’s an option for a front rack toolbox if the under-bed storage doesn’t suffice.
It’s affordable, light, and will give you a raw experience on your next road trip. There’s only one catch. If you try and order a Grizzly Bear from Rustic, note that there’s a 15-month new order lead time. So plan ahead for next year.
