autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Russians Plan to Deploy Billboards in Orbit So You’ll Never Miss an Ad Again

25 Jan 2019, 10:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Back in November last year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried to Earth orbit a 100-foot-long polyethylene balloon. It was to act as some sort art display, reflecting the Sun’s light with enough force to make it visible with the naked eye. But what if instead of a mini-Moon, we’d have a Toyota ad shinning down on Earthlings?
7 photos
CubeSats to act as orbital billboardsCubeSats to act as orbital billboardsCubeSats to act as orbital billboardsCubeSats to act as orbital billboardsCubeSats to act as orbital billboardsCubeSats to act as orbital billboards
For many reasons, including ones that have to do with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, the polyethylene balloon, pretentiously called Orbital Reflector, spins aimlessly around the planet as it awaits clearance to be activated.

In Russia, government shutdowns are very unlikely to affect a start-up that goes by the name of StartRocket. The guys there plan to deploy around our planet a number of CubeSats that are to act as planet-wide orbital billboards.

According to the company’s website, the CubeSats will be fitted with reflective sails that will extend once in orbit so that light from the Sun is sent back down on Earth in an organized and meaningful fashion.

Once in orbit, the satellites will arrange themselves in a grid with a viewable area of 50 square km (31 square miles)at an altitude of between 400 and 500 km (248 – 310 miles). The CubeSats will be capable of rearranging themselves three or four times a day so that the reflected light relays the required message to the unsuspecting people below. 

StartRocket has already begun pitching its idea to investors, and is planning to select a site for the company’s production and launch facilities by the end of the year. The first test is scheduled for 2021.

If all goes according to plan, we’ll probably soon be living in a world where there's no escaping that pesky ad in the sky. Mortals won't be able to turn it off, and not even look the other way, as it will be always there, lingering in the peripheral vision every time a person is outside.

A world where fictional men no longer turn into fictional wolves under a full moon, but when seeing a McDonald’s ad at full power.

orbital billboard orbital reflector ad Billboard Russia cubesat
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 