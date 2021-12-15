Russian Oligarch’s $198M Superyacht at the Center of Huge Legal Dispute Over His Fortune

If having a beautiful family and owning some incredibly luxurious assets, including a sailing superyacht worth almost $200 million, and a Monaco mansion, seems like an idyllic picture, after the head of the family passes away, all of that fades away. A Russian billionaire’s own family is engaged in a bitter legal dispute sparked by a second will, found after his death.
When it comes to massive fortunes, there can always be more twists and turns than what we see in movies. Once known as the “Cement King,” Oleg Bourlakov was one of Russia’s many industrial tycoons, and a former Air Force officer, too. After having passed away last year, aged 72, his widow and daughters were supposed to get his entire multi-billion fortune. But a mysterious second will, found after his death, favored Borlakov’s sister and brother-in-law, instead. The two sides of the family are now fighting for the fortune, in London courts.
Aptly-named the Black Pearl, Bourlakov’s stunning sailing superyacht is one of the family’s crown jewels. Just as its striking dark silhouette suggests, this ship is unlike any other of its kind. At 350 feet (106 meters), this is the second largest sailing yacht in the world, and one of the most ecological ones out there. Oceanco, the world-renown shipyard that built it, claims that the Black Pearl can cross the Atlantic without burning any fossil fuel.
This unique vessel is equipped with a propulsion system that can use the kinetic energy generated under sail. Boasting three 229-foot (70 meters) carbon masts with 2,877 square meters (30,900 square feet) of sail, the Black Pearl is truly an apparition. The revolutionary DynaRig sails can be set up in just seven minutes, with the push of a button, and allow the massive yacht to cut through the water at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
In addition to its remarkable eco-friendly performance, the Black Pearl is also one of the most luxurious sailing yachts ever. Its interior, designed by the famous Nuvolari Lenard, is as spacious as that of motor superyachts, with enough room for up to 12 guests. A spa swimming pool, a hot tub and generous cinema on the beach club are just some of its premium features.
This unique sailing yacht, worth $198 million, is just one of the Russian tycoon’s coveted assets, including a private jet and multiple properties. At the moment, it’s hard to say whether the Black Pearl will stay in the family, or be sold as soon as one of the sides earns it. Nevertheless, this legal scandal will remain in its history.
