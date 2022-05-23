Russian Manipulators of Titanium Bikes Drop Amazing Hand-Built, Gravel-Crushing Machine

Folks, the bicycle we have before us has no name, and it is not mass-produced. So then, what is it? To put things as plainly as possible, it's a one-off "minimalist gravel/commuter bike" from Triton Bikes. If you've never heard this name before, it's no wonder; Triton is a crew from Russia and specializes only in made-to-order trinkets. Oh, they've also been doing so since 2005.
Since the bike is built for a specific customer and isn't one that you too can buy, unless you tell Triton that you want one built exactly like this, we have no information regarding the bike's geometry. But we do have some insights into what components and materials were used to complete the monster.
Because Triton builds their bikes from titanium, expect to see nothing else as the base here. Each frame created is handcrafted and welded with such precision that I had to look closely to notice the welding pattern. Take a look for yourself; clean, minimalist, and nearly indestructible.
outlived their owners.
As for the bike in question today, it would appear that Triton is using their Gravel frame design and one that costs just $2,500 (€2,350 at current exchange rates) for a bare frame. Nonetheless, once you're done adding numerous components like a fork, wheelset, and drivetrain, you should end up with a machine at least double the price you paid for the frame, if you want a solid bike, that is.
It would appear that whoever ordered this bike from Triton spared no expense as the drivetrain is a Sram Rival1 tuned to the sounds of a 1X drivetrain, just perfect for fast straightaways and enough gear range for hill climbs and descents. TRP Spyre brakes clamp down on a pair of Avid Centerline rotors.
front fork is clearly built out of carbon fiber, Triton's in-house Speeder Cross Carbon fork. Personally, and I'm one of those weird people, I would have loved to drop a suspension fork on the front of this. Nothing too big, up to 50 mm (2 in) of travel or so, just enough to take the brunt of blows and transform the frame into something a bit more than initially intended. Actually, Triton's Gravel frame is also classified as an XC frame, so my idea is a very possible one.
Come to think of it, trekking or bike-packing seems to be one very favored use for this bike. Not only are there rack mounts integrated into the seat stays, but the owner also chose to add fenders to this frame, sustaining the idea of long trips. No need to point out the drop bars.
At the end of the day, how much you end up putting into your very own Triton Gravel or XC frame is up to you. My advice is to just go all out and add the best of the best; it's a frame worthy of attention.
