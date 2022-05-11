Russian Billionaire’s Yacht Wanted by His Ex-Wife and the Authorities Is Safe at Home

The hunt for oligarchs’ luxury toys has created unprecedented movements around various parts of the world, as the large vessels tried to get from locations where they were unsafe or unwanted to places where they wouldn’t be seized. Very few of them are able to relax at home, either after a long journey, or because they had been in the area when the sanctions were announced.
One of these superyachts that could consider themselves “lucky” is the beautiful Rahil. One of the custom creations of the acclaimed Italian brand Benetti, it was built a decade ago at its shipyard in Livorno. According to Superyacht Fan, it was originally meant for a British millionaire, who sold it right before it was delivered to him, to a billionaire in Russia.
This happened to be one of the infamous Rotenberg brothers, some of the wealthiest people in Russia, with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, as well as their children, were sanctioned by the U.S. first in 2014, and now they were sanctioned again, also by the UK. Their names are mainly connected to the giant oil and gas drilling company Gazprom.
Arkady Rotenberg changed the superyacht’s name to Nataly, in honor of his wife, then changed it again after their bitter divorce. Similar to other oligarchs with assets in the UK, Rotenberg’s legal battles with his ex-wife centered around high-end properties and assets made headlines as they carried on for years.
Apparently, the newly-renamed Rahil remained in Arkady’s property, and is now also safe from being seized. Vessel tracking platforms indicate that the superyacht is currently home, at the Black Sea, far away from the hands of U.S. and UK authorities. Rahil is also one of the most mysterious superyachts. The public hasn’t seen much of custom boat that won the 2011 Nautical Design Award and was a finalist for the 2012 Asia Boating Award.
Flaunting interiors by the famous British design studio RWD, and having undergone a recent refit in 2019, Rahil can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven cabins. Like most Russian-owned luxury toys, it’s able to withstand long journeys, boasting a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km).
