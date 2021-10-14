Russian Billionaire’s Plvs Vltra Is One of the Most Expensive Superyachts for Sale

Sometimes, it can be an exaggeration to say that a superyacht looks like a palace, but not in this case. The Plvs Vltra will surely dazzle you with its magnificent interiors and a price to match. 30 photos



This was also the intention behind Plvs Vltra, a family yacht that’s reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Goncharenko, the CEO of a Gazprom subsidiary. Built by Amels, the largest Dutch superyacht shipyard, this was the first of the Limited Edition 242 series, a line that combines a signature look with a high degree of customization.



The 242-foot (74 meters) yacht that can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, plus 19 crew members, was intended as a mansion on water right from the start, instead of a simple means of traveling. Its Roman name means “further beyond”, indicating a design that exceeds expectations and limitations. With an exterior by Tim Heywood and an interior by Winch Design, this



Inspired by the sumptuous hotels of the French Riviera, Plvs Vltra’s layout ditches the typical complicated corridors in favor of wide spaces, with a stunning décor, where every detail is a work of art. Another particularity is that the beach club and state-of-the-art spa are located in the middle of the ship, instead of the edges, for perfect stability, so that the guests can enjoy them even when the sea gets rough. A huge pool and a huge garage for toys and tenders are also included.



However, it looks like billionaires are willing to part even with limited-edition, highly-customized yachts. If Goncharenko really is the owner, it’s not surprising, since he is probably going for something even more



This gorgeous superyacht is listed for almost $110 million, at



Statistics show that the majority of yacht buyers come from the U.S. and Russia. The same reports also show that yacht sales are still booming, even after the dip caused by the global health crisis. In fact, it seems that more and more people want to own some sort of refuge where they can retreat from the world, in the company of family and close friends.This was also the intention behind Plvs Vltra, a family yacht that’s reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Goncharenko, the CEO of a Gazprom subsidiary. Built by Amels, the largest Dutch superyacht shipyard, this was the first of the Limited Edition 242 series, a line that combines a signature look with a high degree of customization.The 242-foot (74 meters) yacht that can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, plus 19 crew members, was intended as a mansion on water right from the start, instead of a simple means of traveling. Its Roman name means “further beyond”, indicating a design that exceeds expectations and limitations. With an exterior by Tim Heywood and an interior by Winch Design, this majestic ship is sheer opulence.Inspired by the sumptuous hotels of the French Riviera, Plvs Vltra’s layout ditches the typical complicated corridors in favor of wide spaces, with a stunning décor, where every detail is a work of art. Another particularity is that the beach club and state-of-the-art spa are located in the middle of the ship, instead of the edges, for perfect stability, so that the guests can enjoy them even when the sea gets rough. A huge pool and a huge garage for toys and tenders are also included.However, it looks like billionaires are willing to part even with limited-edition, highly-customized yachts. If Goncharenko really is the owner, it’s not surprising, since he is probably going for something even more luxurious. This gorgeous superyacht is listed for almost $110 million, at Moran Yachts , which makes it one of the most expensive superyachts currently for sale.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.