Russian Billionaire’s Multi-Award-Winning Superyacht With Two Pools, up for Grabs

There’s no doubt that Russian oligarchs are big fans of private jets and superyachts. Some of the most impressive luxury yachts today are ones that were custom-built for the wealthiest people in this vast country. One of them is the magnificent Stella Maris, a fresh addition on the luxury market.
Rashid Sardarov is just one of the many Russian oligarchs who have amassed a huge fortune through the oil and gas industry. Owner of the gas company South Ural Industrial Group, and shareholder in several other companies, Sardarov is mostly known these days for his businesses in Africa. When it comes to having fun, the industrial billionaire likes to go big – pop stars perform at his family’s celebrations, and a multi-million-dollar superyacht is one of his favorite toys.
The 237-foot (72 meters) Stella Maris was built in 2012, by the Italian VSY brand. To say that it’s a spectacular yacht is not an exaggeration, since no less than eight prestigious awards and nominations confirm it, including the 2015 International Yacht & Aviation award. With an exterior design by the famous Espen Oeino, and interiors by Michaela Reverberi, it’s no wonder that Stella Maris made waves.
The grey hull and white superstructure reveal staggered internal decks, a bow with an innovative shape, and very high ceilings. Stella Maris was designed to offer exceptional space, at its 2,114 GRT (gross tonnage), including a certified Airbus H135 helideck that’s usually only found on much larger models. There’s also enough room for not just any boat, but a tender limousine, plus other water toys.
Truly fit for a billionaire, the vessel also boasts not just one, but two whirlpool swimming pools, in addition to the gym, massage room, and hammam. Up to 14 guests can enjoy the lavish interiors of the Stella Maris, with large windows and high ceilings. Underwater lights complete the magical atmosphere onboard the luxury yacht.
The Italian-built yacht even won an award for environmental protection, thanks to its auxiliary electric motors that allow it to operate in ports without emissions, and the dynamic positioning system that enables it to stay stable without anchoring, when in sensitive maritime areas.
This multi-award-winning superyacht is ready for another billionaire owner, with a $84.6 million (€75 million) price tag.
The 237-foot (72 meters) Stella Maris was built in 2012, by the Italian VSY brand. To say that it’s a spectacular yacht is not an exaggeration, since no less than eight prestigious awards and nominations confirm it, including the 2015 International Yacht & Aviation award. With an exterior design by the famous Espen Oeino, and interiors by Michaela Reverberi, it’s no wonder that Stella Maris made waves.
The grey hull and white superstructure reveal staggered internal decks, a bow with an innovative shape, and very high ceilings. Stella Maris was designed to offer exceptional space, at its 2,114 GRT (gross tonnage), including a certified Airbus H135 helideck that’s usually only found on much larger models. There’s also enough room for not just any boat, but a tender limousine, plus other water toys.
Truly fit for a billionaire, the vessel also boasts not just one, but two whirlpool swimming pools, in addition to the gym, massage room, and hammam. Up to 14 guests can enjoy the lavish interiors of the Stella Maris, with large windows and high ceilings. Underwater lights complete the magical atmosphere onboard the luxury yacht.
The Italian-built yacht even won an award for environmental protection, thanks to its auxiliary electric motors that allow it to operate in ports without emissions, and the dynamic positioning system that enables it to stay stable without anchoring, when in sensitive maritime areas.
This multi-award-winning superyacht is ready for another billionaire owner, with a $84.6 million (€75 million) price tag.