Russian Billionaire’s Mammoth Italian Superyacht With Six Pools Is Somehow Invisible

It’s only been a couple of months since the first sanctions against Russian oligarchs were officially announced, but time has shown that it’s not as easy to seize their assets as it seemed. When it comes to their superyachts, which also happen to be some of the most spectacular ones in the world, some can’t be seized because the legal ownership is difficult to determine, while others simply haven’t been located, like Ocean Victory.
Viktor Rashnikov is one of the few Russian oligarchs whose companies released an official statement when the international sanctions were first announced. It was stating that in his case, these measures were “unfair.” In the meantime, some of his assets were allegedly transferred, in order to be protected, while his superyacht left Maldives, where it was located in March, and is currently unaccounted for.
As we’ve talked about before, all vessels have the obligation of transmitting their location at all times, through an AIS system. But some of these pleasure crafts on the run have turned it off, so that officially nobody knows where they are or where they are headed.
Rashnikov is one of Russia’s numerous steel tycoons, but what makes him stand out is that he started out as a simple employee at the steel company that he would eventually buy. Those stocks made him a fortune, now estimated at over $9 billion. His yacht is truly fit for a billionaire. At almost 460 feet (140 meters) Ocean Victory is one of the world’s mammoth yachts, and at that time (2014) it was the largest one ever built in Italy.
Ocean Victory is pure sophistication – it was delivered by a prestigious Italian shipyard, Ficantieri, with an exterior by Espen Oeino, and interiors by Alberto Pinto, two iconic names in the industry. It was never fully unveiled for the public, so it’s only known that it boasts no less than six swimming pools, an underwater observation room, and a state-of-the-art spa spreading over 300 square meters (3,229 square feet). It also has a helideck and a dedicated hangar, while guests can be accommodated in a total of 14 cabins.
You’d think that a floating palace such as this one is spotted immediately, yet Ocean Victory is one of the few targeted superyachts that is still out there, with unknown whereabouts.
