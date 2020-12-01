Russia's SCL Global Carves a “Diamant GT” From the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Just last month, Mercedes-AMG celebrated the GT 63 S 4Matic for taking back the very specific “fastest production car within the executive cars category” lap record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Now, there’s a tuning company originating from Russia that’s aiming for a little more visual recognition to go with the newly acquired “7:27:8” credentials.
Although four-door coupes are decidedly better looking than one other niche (a.k.a. coupe-SUVs) that throws away common sense and logic for styling reasons (and the perfect opportunity to hike the price), there’s always a way to reach the next level.
Mercedes-AMG officially did it with an unmodified example of the GT 63 S 4Matic sedan via a classic run around the legendary Green Hell. That was fun time spent by the 470 kW (630 hp / 639 PS) AMG Performance model alongside Mercedes-AMG development engineer Demian Schaffert.
By the way, in case no one caught the visual difference, the company made sure to reveal the record-breaking car was also outfitted with the optionally available aero package. Well, there’s one Russian firm that probably didn’t notice it or didn’t care enough for it.
They’re called SCL Global, and they are the authors of some bonkers projects since starting their quest to “become the Number One in the world of the tuning industry” back in 2003. The latest addition to the calling card is called “Diamant GT” (a.k.a. Diamond GT) and - you have already guessed – is based off the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+.
Because it’s still a work in progress, we’re just being treated to a preview today, which is probably why there’s very little information regarding the changes. So far, SCL Global is only talking about a unique engine hood, a “more powerful and aggressive front bumper” that retains the stock Mercedes’ style, a completely reworked rear bumper with a centered exhaust system, as well as the option to create specific carbon fiber elements upon customer request.
There’s no detail on pricing or any performance upgrades, but the company promises to return with fresh information once the project is finished, so all we can do is be patient for a little longer.
