Russia Releases Limited-Edition Fragrance to Match Checkmate, the Next-Gen Fighter

It’s very obvious that the Russian Checkmate aircraft is intended for foreign markets. Ever since the first teaser was released, Russia has been promoting the fifth-generation fighter jet in any way possible, and as dazzling as it gets. With the military aircraft currently on display at the Dubai Airshow, until November 18, the advertising campaign has added a new element to the mix – a limited-edition fragrance.Bearing the same name as the fighter jet , the perfume first draws attention due to the interesting black cap, shaped like a knight chess piece. Apparently, the gift box also unfolds into a black and white chessboard, continuing the “checkmate” theme. But what’s truly intriguing is the scent itself. According to the official presentation by the Rostec State Corporation, it’s supposed to smell like glass, metals, and leather."This technogenic chord permeates everything: from the creation of the machine by Russian designers and engineers to the aircraft itself, which is just as much a living being consisting of metal structures and mechanisms,” says Oksana Chernyshova, President of the Perfumers’ Guild of Russia. Yes, this fragrance wasn’t created by any old company, but by the country’s perfumers’ guild, since you could say that it’s a national symbol.In addition to the mysterious “technogenic” accord, Checkmate also displays natural notes, such as patchouli, juniper, and oakmoss. The masculine fragrance comes in a 50 ml format, with only 150 pieces available. Considering that it’s been released specifically for the Dubai Airshow , most of the pieces, if not will, will likely be sold during the event, at the Checkmate pavilion.Releasing a fragrance to accompany a new fighter jet is certainly original, and it seems to take the notion of “aviation-inspired products” to the next level.

