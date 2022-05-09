Russia Hits Elon Musk for Starlink Use in Ukraine, Billionaire Goes All “If I Die…”

On May 8, 1945, at 23:01 Central European Time, Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender was officially accepted by the Allied forces in Europe. Due to time zone differences between allied countries, that meant May 9 in Russia and most of Eastern Europe.
Since then, May 9 has become a day know to the world as a moment when Russia takes out its finest military equipment and celebrates, let’s face it, its major role in defeating Hitler’s armies.
This year, May 9 comes at a very sensitive time for Europe. Russia is engaged in a full-blown war of invasion in Ukraine, and the world is expecting a major escalation to take place there on or soon after this day. Whether that escalation will come as a formal declaration of war against Ukraine or some other development, it’s unclear. What is clear is that, despite official denials, lower-level Russian officials have stepped up the saber-rattling.
This time, the target of the rhetoric became none other than Elon Musk, the billionaire known for many things, including the Starlink constellation of Internet satellites, and their deployment in the service of those who need it over in Ukraine.
Despite the man not making a secret of helping Ukrainians, Musk has somehow escaped the Russian wrath. Until now, that is, when Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian Roscosmos space agency, allegedly directly accused Musk and the Pentagon of “supplying fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”
Screenshots of Rogozin’s statement, both in Russian and English, have been posted by Musk himself on Twitter (attached below), and were followed shortly after by the most cryptic tweets the man used to post cryptic tweets ever posted: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”
The three post are probably connected, and Musk'a statement probably comes as a result of the known habit of Kremlin’s enemies of killing themselves and getting poisoned.
Although not the escalation the world is expecting, and probably not a direct threat to Musk’s life, the exchange between the two men is probably something to watch for throughout the day.
