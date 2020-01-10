Russell Crowe Turns His Old Ford Pickup Into a Firetruck to Help His Neighbors

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to the @goldenglobes . What a cast I got to work with. Naomi Watts, @annabellewallis Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @joshstamberg @macfarlaneseth Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring.

