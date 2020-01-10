Russell Crowe Turns His Old Ford Pickup Into a Firetruck to Help His Neighbors

Based on countless accounts online, Russell Crowe is not the most pleasant man to be around, especially if you’re a fan looking for an autograph or a member of the media.
But when it comes to putting his money where his mouth is, the Australian actor is here for it. As his homecountry is being ravaged by bushfires and he’s speaking up on social media about the need to donate money to those affected and take positive, concrete action to stop climate change, he’s also doing his part to help out his fellow man.
Crowe lives in Nana Glen, NSW and his home was already ravaged by fires last November. With the current crisis still going on, he decided to turn his busted-up, old Ford pickup into a makeshift firetruck, just in case he can be of assistance to his neighbors.
So he fitted it with everything from a water tank to buckets of sand and shovels, fire blankets and respirators. Oh, and just in case he picks up a passenger, he threw in last Sunday’s Golden Globe he won for Best Actor in a Limited Series, which he won for his role in The Loudest Voice. That must make for an interesting story.
“I've owned this truck over 20 years and it was already an ‘old’ truck when I bought it,” the actor writes in an Instagram caption to a photo of the blue Ford. “Repurposed to fight the good fight. I know... sexy truck for sure.”
“We keep this truck ready and prepared in case things get crazy,” he explains in a video tour of the “firetruck.” “It's got a thousand liter water cube on it... it's got a couple of bins filed with dirt and shovels for spot fires. We've got all the stuff you need for fighting fires.”
Crowe chose to skip this year’s Golden Globes and sent a message instead, to be read if he won. When he did, Jennifer Aniston read the statement off a teleprompter: Crowe made sure to stress that the Australian bushfires are caused by climate change and asked for respect for our planet before too much of it is destroyed beyond repair.
The bushfire season has claimed 26 human lives and more than 1 billion animals, and destroyed thousands of homes so far.
Thanks to the @goldenglobes . What a cast I got to work with. Naomi Watts, @annabellewallis Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @joshstamberg @macfarlaneseth Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring.