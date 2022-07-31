Russel's Pace in the Hungarian GP Qualifying Hints at the Chance of a Mercedes Comeback

More on this:

1 George Russell Secures Maiden Pole Position Finish at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

2 Max Verstappen Took His Fourth Gearbox, the Next One Comes With a Grid Penalty Attached

3 With Vettel Now Retiring from Formula 1, Who Will Take His Place at Aston Martin?

4 Ferrari Leads the Way at the Hungarian GP After Friday Practice

5 Max Verstappen Expects Ferrari to be “Super Strong” in Hungary This Weekend