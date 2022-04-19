Runaway Car Dodges Traffic and Obstacles, Ends Up Really Wet

If you were on the lookout for the watch-until-the-end moment of the day, this might be it: a runaway car that decides to leave the parking lot, crosses about four lanes of oncoming traffic and ends up doing something few of us expected.
It all happened in the small European country of Latvia, more precisely in the place’s capital city, Riga. It’s a beautiful little place, spread out on both banks of a river called Daugava, which runs from all the way over in Russia to the Baltic Sea. You’ll see why the river is important in a moment.
This week, a video of an unlikely incident started gaining traction. It allegedly took place on April 14, on one of the banks of the said river. A camera mounted at a fork in the road overlooks part of the divider, the two roads, and a portion of a parking lot.
It is from that parking lot that a car, which appears to be a Peugeot 407 coupe, starts backing out, and at first you wouldn’t think anything of it. It is only when it starts slipping into oncoming traffic that you realize something is wrong.
That “something” would be the fact the driver forgot to secure his car by means of handbrake. Because of the inclination of the road, the car, naturally, starts moving on its own.
What’s truly amazing about this is the way in which the Peugeot manages, effortlessly, to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic, but also with what appear to be very solid (at least solid enough to stop it) poles right by the river.
After passing over all four lanes and avoiding the rather bulky divider, the car dodges the poles as well, climbs down an incline, and ends up taking a dive into the Daugava, where it starts to float downstream.
According to Euronews, citing local police, the car was completely unoccupied at the time, and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.
This week, a video of an unlikely incident started gaining traction. It allegedly took place on April 14, on one of the banks of the said river. A camera mounted at a fork in the road overlooks part of the divider, the two roads, and a portion of a parking lot.
It is from that parking lot that a car, which appears to be a Peugeot 407 coupe, starts backing out, and at first you wouldn’t think anything of it. It is only when it starts slipping into oncoming traffic that you realize something is wrong.
That “something” would be the fact the driver forgot to secure his car by means of handbrake. Because of the inclination of the road, the car, naturally, starts moving on its own.
What’s truly amazing about this is the way in which the Peugeot manages, effortlessly, to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic, but also with what appear to be very solid (at least solid enough to stop it) poles right by the river.
After passing over all four lanes and avoiding the rather bulky divider, the car dodges the poles as well, climbs down an incline, and ends up taking a dive into the Daugava, where it starts to float downstream.
According to Euronews, citing local police, the car was completely unoccupied at the time, and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.