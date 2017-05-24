autoevolution

Rumored McLaren Four-Seater GT Rendered with 720S Eye Sockets, Looks Tempting

 
24 May 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
It's no secret that McLaren is looking to expand into fresh areas of the go-fast market, with Woking currently considering plenty of niches it could fill out. And one of the potential future Maccas is a four-seater proposal that would allow the driver to share the unforgettable sensations delivered by the British automaker's machines with more passengers.
In fact, just one month ago, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt discussed the possibility of a four-seater and the future for the genre looks bright.

I can see four seats but not four doors,” Flewitt told Auto Express. “We’d look at it, see if it’s what the market wants and see if it would still have the driving attributes that you’d want from our cars—you would have to use a slightly longer wheelbase so you would lose a little of the agility that’s there,

Since we dislike the inevitable wait that separates us from the moment when the fate of such a model become clear, we've brought along a rendering to keep our Grand Tourer side happy.

The pixel rearrangement you can check out above comes from Yasid Oozeear, an artist who constantly delivers eye-catching renders. Elongated wheelbase aside, the most striking feature of this contraption has to do with the eye sockets we met on the 720S.

The artist took the time to drop a line on the matter: "Double Mac. Extra seats please. Spent the last hour researching some sedan design options for McLaren. Enjoyable,"

We'll remind you that the British automaker has confirmed it will introduce a three-seater by the end of the decade. The newcomer will land as a spiritual successor to the F1 that kickstarted Woking's road car business back in 1992.

Given the pedigree of this hyper-GT, the machine, which is on track for a 2019 launch, will be offered in extremely limited numbers. And, fortunately, we're not expecting the same for the potential four-seater.
