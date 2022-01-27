autoevolution
"You know, it's not bad. It looks good, has the basics I need, and, how much did you say you paid for it again?" "I didn't say, but now that you mention it, about seven grand."

Rugged Rhino Camper Has All You Need for Pure Glamping: Costs No More Than $7K

27 Jan 2022, 16:52 UTC ·
Folks, by now you've figured out that those two voices in your head were talking about the off-grid habitat you see in the gallery. And yes, it really does cost "about seven grand," 6,839 USD (6,128 EUR at current exchange rates), to be exact.

It's called the Rugged Rhino, a 4x8 ft (1.2x2.4 m) mobile habitat from none other than Tiny Camper Company, a family-owned business with a love for custom woodworking.

This crew from out in Groveland, Florida, has made it their mission to get people out into the world so that they may witness the greatness of nature. To do so, they don't mass-produce campers but start working on a unit only once a future owner has expressed what they want.

As for the Rugged Rhino, the name alone tells you a bit about what sort of habitat you're in for. You already picked up the dimensions of this camper, a length of 8 ft (2.44 m) and a width of 4 ft (1.22 m), but it's also 6.08 ft (1.85 m) tall. However, with fenders included, it stands at 5.66 ft (1.72 m) wide, and with the trailer, it's 12 ft (3.65 m") long. All of that's then set up on a Dexter axle with 15 in wheels and equipped with safety chains, rear hitch, and 2 in coupler. Electric brakes are in place too.

Now, it's not clear what sort of materials are used in Rhino's construction, but the manufacturer's website mentions the use of marine fiberglass panels, all that's then sealed to keep the elements out. The body also seems suitable to mount awnings and a roof rack.

Polywall panels are used as a backdrop and adorned with features inside the camper. A cargo net, storage cupboards, and LED lighting tatter the walls. One neat feature of the interior is that it can be accessed from either side of the camper via two doors; open them both for a great view. A couple of windows allow more natural light into the space, and a wooden floor offers the space needed to add a mattress. Why just lay down a heatshield and some blankets.

Back outside, Rhino also features a galley. Can you guess where? In classic teardrop camper style, the rear of this habitat opens to reveal a countertop, storage cupboards, sink with pump-faucet, and water hookup. A 5-gallon (22.7-liter) Eco Cooler is standard too. Sure, it's missing a cooktop, but electrical ones exist, and the Rhino is ready to handle that too.

Speaking of electrical, an array of components are offered by Tiny Camper that are sure to help you live off-grid longer and more comfortably. Up to a 250-watt portable power station, wall-mounted heater, and 5,000 BTU AC, Noco Shore power, and solar-powered lights are some of what you'll receive standard.

While there is no bathroom in this unit, it can easily be fitted with a portable toilet and exterior shower. Anything else you may want that's not on the list of standard features, just let Tiny Camper know, and they'll do their best to take as much cash off of your hands as possible.

Now, when I first began this article, I may have given you the impression that you're getting a rather good deal when grabbing this machine. Well, the conclusion you draw is your own; I'm just the messenger. Message complete.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

