Rugged EarthCruiser FX Motorhome Is Eager to Help You Discover the Joys of Overlanding

It’s well-known that demand for campers, RVs, and overlanding rigs has gone through the roof in the last decade or so, but this trend doesn’t come as a surprise if you think about it. Things like surging real estate prices and the uncertainty brought about by recent global events are causing more and more people to either seek refuge from all the hustle and bustle at times, or to fully embrace the nomadic lifestyle.
For those who value off-roading capabilities and a go-anywhere attitude, EarthCruiser’s offerings will definitely hit all the right notes and provide tons of creature comforts while doing so. The company was founded back in 2009 by Lance and Michelle – a married Australian couple whose shared passion for adventure led to what we now know as EarthCruiser (or EC for short).
Currently operating in Bend, Oregon, EC boasts a diverse product range which caters to various needs and budgets, but what we’re here to talk about is the FX model. More specifically, this article’s photo gallery presents a 2021 EarthCruiser FX constructed upon a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter chassis from 2017. As the overlander will soon be auctioned off online with just over 6,500 miles (10,500 km) on the odo, let us have a detailed look at its features.
EarthCruiser built the living cabin out of fiberglass, but we’ll discuss the motorhome’s exterior characteristics before inspecting what’s inside. At the front end, one may find a cab-mounted cargo rack, an imposing bull bar, and more auxiliary LEDs than you can shake a stick at. A 750-watt, three-panel solar system sits atop the fiberglass structure further back, while a sizeable awning can be seen on the right-hand side.
Furthermore, the FX is outfitted with storage lockers on the flanks, where we also notice shore hook-ups for waste disposal, electricity, and fresh water. Front and rear Warn winches are present in case the situation gets sticky, and they’re accompanied by a spare 315/75 Toyo Open Country tire and traction boards out back. Now then, it’s time for us to finally peek at the interior amenities.
EC really went to town when it came to furnishing the living quarters, and this is most likely the part you’ve all been waiting for. The RV’s climate control suite comprises a Webasto heater and an Arctic Breeze DC air conditioner, along with ceiling-mounted fans. Wide hinged windows with screens allow plenty of light to make its way inside, while several LED lighting units are prepared to take over after sunset.
The entry vestibule doubles up as a bathroom, featuring a retractable Thetford cassette toilet, a small sink, and a shower – nothing too fancy, but enough to take care of the essentials. Over in the dining area, there’s a centrally-mounted table and two bench seats, each carrying a lap belt for passenger safety. This whole setup can be converted into a second sleeping space, the main one being that fairly-sized mattress out back.
Other electrical hardware includes a MagnaSine inverter and charger, a house battery, and a master control panel giving access to multiple functions. All things considered, this EarthCruiser FX is a well-equipped mixture of utilitarian ruggedness and enough comfort to keep you as snug as a bug in a rug. However, you’d be absolutely right to presume that it doesn’t come cheap.
Even though the highest bid placed on Bring a Trailer thus far amounts to $120,000, EC charges nearly $600k for a brand-new FX commission. Thus, we expect to see a lot more dough thrown at this thing within the coming days, and the auctioning process will remain open until Tuesday, February 7 for anyone who’s interested. To be frank, the current bid is unlikely to even meet the reserve, let alone stay in lead for much longer.
For those who value off-roading capabilities and a go-anywhere attitude, EarthCruiser’s offerings will definitely hit all the right notes and provide tons of creature comforts while doing so. The company was founded back in 2009 by Lance and Michelle – a married Australian couple whose shared passion for adventure led to what we now know as EarthCruiser (or EC for short).
Currently operating in Bend, Oregon, EC boasts a diverse product range which caters to various needs and budgets, but what we’re here to talk about is the FX model. More specifically, this article’s photo gallery presents a 2021 EarthCruiser FX constructed upon a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter chassis from 2017. As the overlander will soon be auctioned off online with just over 6,500 miles (10,500 km) on the odo, let us have a detailed look at its features.
EarthCruiser built the living cabin out of fiberglass, but we’ll discuss the motorhome’s exterior characteristics before inspecting what’s inside. At the front end, one may find a cab-mounted cargo rack, an imposing bull bar, and more auxiliary LEDs than you can shake a stick at. A 750-watt, three-panel solar system sits atop the fiberglass structure further back, while a sizeable awning can be seen on the right-hand side.
Furthermore, the FX is outfitted with storage lockers on the flanks, where we also notice shore hook-ups for waste disposal, electricity, and fresh water. Front and rear Warn winches are present in case the situation gets sticky, and they’re accompanied by a spare 315/75 Toyo Open Country tire and traction boards out back. Now then, it’s time for us to finally peek at the interior amenities.
EC really went to town when it came to furnishing the living quarters, and this is most likely the part you’ve all been waiting for. The RV’s climate control suite comprises a Webasto heater and an Arctic Breeze DC air conditioner, along with ceiling-mounted fans. Wide hinged windows with screens allow plenty of light to make its way inside, while several LED lighting units are prepared to take over after sunset.
The entry vestibule doubles up as a bathroom, featuring a retractable Thetford cassette toilet, a small sink, and a shower – nothing too fancy, but enough to take care of the essentials. Over in the dining area, there’s a centrally-mounted table and two bench seats, each carrying a lap belt for passenger safety. This whole setup can be converted into a second sleeping space, the main one being that fairly-sized mattress out back.
Other electrical hardware includes a MagnaSine inverter and charger, a house battery, and a master control panel giving access to multiple functions. All things considered, this EarthCruiser FX is a well-equipped mixture of utilitarian ruggedness and enough comfort to keep you as snug as a bug in a rug. However, you’d be absolutely right to presume that it doesn’t come cheap.
Even though the highest bid placed on Bring a Trailer thus far amounts to $120,000, EC charges nearly $600k for a brand-new FX commission. Thus, we expect to see a lot more dough thrown at this thing within the coming days, and the auctioning process will remain open until Tuesday, February 7 for anyone who’s interested. To be frank, the current bid is unlikely to even meet the reserve, let alone stay in lead for much longer.