Rugged Darc Mono Expedition Vehicle Keeps People Alive for Two Weeks in the Wild

Remember that time when we dedicated an entire month to Expedition Vehicles? We kind of wish we had that back, given how this Darc Mono thing we have here looks like a perfect fit.
Darc is the name of a German startup that set out to make a name for itself on this niche market. The Mono is how these guys call their first product, in essence, a heavily-modified Iveco Daily 4x4 designed to take a limited number of people out in the open and cater for their needs until the vacation is over or the danger passes.
The expedition machine is equipped with a 3.0-liter engine good for 178 hp and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, which is more than enough to take its crew into remote areas. The 17-inch wheels in 37-inch all-terrain rubber and fully adaptive suspension help with that too.
The Iveco was heavily modified to be up for the job at hand. It comes with a carbon-fiber cabin that contains a bathroom, a kitchen, and a sleeping area perfect for just two people – although, overall, five people can be seated in it at any given time. It comes with all the comfort creatures one would need, from air conditioning to a water processing unit and from a barbecue grill to an audio system.
The Mono is equipped with a lot of tanks to house the various liquids needed for its operation in remote areas, including fuel, AdBlue, water, and even gas. All in all, the truck provides anything a couple would need for life in the wild for up to two weeks.
“When saying ‘best in class’ - we mean it,” said in a statement Tom Konecny, the man in charge for strategy and design at Darc.
“Our designers, product managers and engineers evaluate each component included in the Mono based on its function, quality and design. No matter if it is manufactured in-house or bought from one of our partners, we must be certain it lives up to our challenging demands.”
For now, the pricing for the modified Daily remains a mystery, but the company promises it will make the Mono highly competitive in its class.
The expedition machine is equipped with a 3.0-liter engine good for 178 hp and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, which is more than enough to take its crew into remote areas. The 17-inch wheels in 37-inch all-terrain rubber and fully adaptive suspension help with that too.
The Iveco was heavily modified to be up for the job at hand. It comes with a carbon-fiber cabin that contains a bathroom, a kitchen, and a sleeping area perfect for just two people – although, overall, five people can be seated in it at any given time. It comes with all the comfort creatures one would need, from air conditioning to a water processing unit and from a barbecue grill to an audio system.
The Mono is equipped with a lot of tanks to house the various liquids needed for its operation in remote areas, including fuel, AdBlue, water, and even gas. All in all, the truck provides anything a couple would need for life in the wild for up to two weeks.
“When saying ‘best in class’ - we mean it,” said in a statement Tom Konecny, the man in charge for strategy and design at Darc.
“Our designers, product managers and engineers evaluate each component included in the Mono based on its function, quality and design. No matter if it is manufactured in-house or bought from one of our partners, we must be certain it lives up to our challenging demands.”
For now, the pricing for the modified Daily remains a mystery, but the company promises it will make the Mono highly competitive in its class.