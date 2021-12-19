Rugged $35K XT Trailer Is Straight Up American and Off-Road RV Muscle

Folks, Boreas Campers was founded in 2016 by Matt Reichel. In 2013, Matt decided it was time to rewire his life and sold his personal belongings. He then bought an RV and cruised around the Western U.S. for about three years before finally ending up on Boreas Pass Road in Breckenridge, Colorado. It was here that the first Boreas camper was born.
A few years down the line, this team has grown to be known for producing some capable machines at a fairly low cost, ensuring that they end up in as many hands as possible. For example, the XT camper trailer, which we'll be looking at today, starts off at $34,890 (€31,037 at current exchange rates). Time to see what the fuss is all about.
To make things easier to understand, I'll start from the ground up and work my way inward the trailer. That leaves us starting off with a CNC-cut chassis with a powder-coated steel frame. Drop that onto a Cruisemaster CRS2 axle-less independent suspension with BFGoodrich AT tires on 17-inch wheels, and the stage is set for one solid adventure camper. The base package also includes electric brakes, load-bearing fenders, and 19 inches (48 centimeters) of ground clearance.
Now, XT is set up like other camper trailers in that there's no interior bathroom or kitchen. The interior is reserved just for sleeping, relaxing, and some storage. You'll be able to find a two-person memory foam mattress, LED lighting, FRP composite paneling, MaxxAir fan, and a 6,500 BTU furnace. It's not a very large space, so nothing more is really needed to stay warm and fresh. 1.5-inch (3.81-centimeter) insulation all around the cabin is sure to help you adventure into the colder months.
Be warned, however, if you do venture into the colder months in a camper like this, be prepared to cook meals, take a shower, and even relieve yourself outside. What, you're the one that wanted outdoor adventures. But, that doesn't mean that Boreas didn't do their best to make these activities as easy as possible for you to carry out.
For example, the galley features a compact setup that functions on pull-out mechanisms. The two-burner stove is set up like this. So is the sink with on-demand water and Truma C60 fridge/freezer. 30 gallons (136 liters) of onboard water is moved with a self-priming pump. LED lights, 12-volt and USB power sources are also offered to help you illuminate the world around you.
As for electrical capacities, XT shows up with Intelli-Power control center, the 100 watts of solar juice I mentioned, deep cycle battery, and tow vehicle charging system. Want anything else? Check out the list of annex tents, screens, and others to see what's available, or just let Boreas Campers know, and they'll do their best to create the camper of your dreams.
Overall, the camper comes in with a length of 16 feet (4.87 meters) and a width of 7 feet (2.13 meters). A dry weight of 2,200 lbs (998 kg) means you should be able to carry this sucker behind just about anything that is off-road-worthy. No mention on the manufacturer's website about a load limit.
Sure, it may not be that "perfect" travel trailer you're looking for, but for how XT is equipped and the price it's coming in at, it's definitely an outdoor-worthy camper to note for your next travel trailer purchase.
