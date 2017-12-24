autoevolution
 

"Rudolph" Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Rendered as Santa's Choice

24 Dec 2017, 15:15 UTC
by
Ah, the eternal car aficionado's question for Christmas - what machine could Santa choose as his sleigh this year? We're not here to provide the most practical or the most impressive answer. At least not for those outside the Porschephile realm.
We're pretty sure this isn't the first time when somebody comes up with the idea of offering Santa Claus a 911 GT3 RS to deliver the presents. However, this Rennsport Neunelfer is uber-special.

That's because the Porscha has been customized by digital artist Khyzyl Saleem. The pixel master has taken the rear-engined delight pretty far from its factory form, as you'll notice in the rendering above.

And while the custom bits and pieces added to the car don't exactly boost the present-hauling side of the car, perhaps Santa could deliver the kind of small-but-precious gifts using this Zuffenhausen animal.

Speaking of the GT3 RS, this is the only derivative of the Porsche 911 that's still in the process of being touched by the 991.2 wand.

Nevertheless, while we've spied by facelifted GT3 RS on multiple occasions, we'll have to wait for next year in order to meet the track special - the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March, seems to be a likely venue for the introduction of the Porsche.

The chronograph dedication of the label means the GT3's optional six-speed manual is out of the question, with the German automotive producer having already made this clear.

As for the flat-six firepower of the thing, the rumor mill talks about an evolution of the GT3's all-new engine, which could pack a 4.2-liter displacement, delivering at least 525 hp.

More importantly, the Green Hell lap time of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to bring the Porscha into the sub-7m club, which is more than impressive for a naturally aspirated machine with such a displacement.
