autoevolution
 

Ruby Star 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Gold Accents Rendered as Flawless Gem

1 Mar 2018, 9:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Few hues in the Paint to Sample pallette split opinions among Porschephiles quite like Ruby Star. And when this hue meets the uber-aggressive lines of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the results are explosive.
3 photos
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Frunk Lid Raised to Show Brake-Cooling Path for NACA Ducts2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Frunk Lid Raised to Show Brake-Cooling Path for NACA Ducts
Before diving deeper into this matter, we'll repeat the "render" mention in the title, which means that shade purists have no reason to fret, at least for now - Ruby Star is probably coming to the 991.2-generation GT3 RS, though.

The pixel play we have here has been delivered by a social media label that aims to help aficionados built their ideal spec, so it's no wonder that the choice of colors is a wild one.

To be more precise, the said main hue of the car is mixed with gold accents (these are called Satin Aurum, but we prefer to stick to the usual labeling). The latter are featured on the rollcage inside the thing, the rear wing and the wheels, while the machine also features plenty of visible carbon.

Which brings us to the track-fantastic spec of the Porscha. To be more precise, those carbon bits signal the presence of the Weissach Package and, with the matching also packing the optional magnesium wheels, the weight reduction treatment is complete. Keep in mind that the $13,000 W pack saves 13 lbs, while the said rims shave an extra 25 lbs, while coming with a price of $18,000.

Oh, and since a cage is present, the beast is fitted with the Clubsport package. Basically, we're dealing with a maximum attack mode spec, one that makes the most out of the Rennsport Neunelfer's track potential.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer has yet to deliver a Nurburgring number for the Gen 2 GT3 RS.

However, since the 991.1 model could lap the infamous circuit in 7:20 and the 991.2 GT3 needs just 7:12.7 for the task, we're expecting the newcomer to play the game in under seven minutes, thus matching the 750 hp Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.

 

¨ The new 991.2 #GT3RS rendered in #Sternrubin with #SatinAurum accents. Would you rock a pink Porsche? å Contact us today to begin your bespoke spec! #NS2Media

A post shared by Nick S. & Anthony D. (@ns2_media) on Feb 28, 2018 at 9:45pm PST

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 rendering cool
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  