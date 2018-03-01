Ruby Star 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Gold Accents Rendered as Flawless Gem

Before diving deeper into this matter, we'll repeat the "render" mention in the title, which means that shade purists have no reason to fret, at least for now - Ruby Star is probably coming to the 991.2-generation GT3 RS, though.
The pixel play we have here has been delivered by a social media label that aims to help aficionados built their ideal spec, so it's no wonder that the choice of colors is a wild one.
To be more precise, the said main hue of the car is mixed with gold accents (these are called Satin Aurum, but we prefer to stick to the usual labeling). The latter are featured on the rollcage inside the thing, the rear wing and the wheels, while the machine also features plenty of visible carbon.
Which brings us to the track-fantastic spec of the Porscha
. To be more precise, those carbon bits signal the presence of the Weissach Package and, with the matching also packing the optional magnesium wheels, the weight reduction treatment is complete. Keep in mind that the $13,000 W pack saves 13 lbs, while the said rims shave an extra 25 lbs, while coming with a price of $18,000.
Oh, and since a cage is present, the beast is fitted with the Clubsport package. Basically, we're dealing with a maximum attack mode spec, one that makes the most out of the Rennsport Neunelfer's track potential.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer has yet to deliver a Nurburgring number for the Gen 2 GT3 RS.
However, since the 991.1 model could lap the infamous circuit in 7:20 and the 991.2 GT3 needs just 7:12.7 for the task, we're expecting the newcomer to play the game in under seven minutes, thus matching the 750 hp Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce
.
¨ The new 991.2 #GT3RS rendered in #Sternrubin with #SatinAurum accents. Would you rock a pink Porsche? å Contact us today to begin your bespoke spec! #NS2Media
A post shared by Nick S. & Anthony D. (@ns2_media) on Feb 28, 2018 at 9:45pm PST