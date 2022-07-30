RS e-tron GT Challenges RS Q e-tron to a 1/4-Mile Battle, the Gloves Are Off

The Audi RS e-tron GT is more or less a Porsche Taycan with a different badge. And that's not a bad thing at all. Given the six-figure price of this thing, you are already in the supercar territory. But this is almost supercar-fast, with zero emissions.
With two electric motors, the RS e-tron GT will give its driver access to 637 hp, 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque, and AWD at the same time. Sure, this isn't the lightest car in the world at 5,017 lbs (2,276 kg), but we all know how fast these EVs can be compared to anything else already on the market.
The cool thing about today's test is that this is going to be an all-Audi, all-electric battle. That's because the rival of the electric sedan is going to be the RS Q e-tron off-road race car. Yes, this has a turbocharged inline-four onboard as well, but this car still relies on electric power to get up to speed.
We've already seen this car performing various off-road tests, and back in August of last year, it went as fast as 112 mph (180 kph). With Mattias Ekström behind the wheel and Emil Bergkvist by his side, the RS Q e-tron finished ninth in Jeddah for the Dakar Rally this year!
Formula E program and are limited to 386 hp for race use. In all its complexity, this is still 167 lbs (76 kg) lighter than its opponent. Still, with the off-road tires on and the limited power, it's probably not going to win against the RS e-tron GT.
But let's just see what happens. As expected, there's no challenge here, at least not on the first run. But Emil Bergkvist, who's driving the race car, decides to ask for a bit of help from his engineers.
After removing the limiter on the car, performance levels are now up to 680 horsepower which should even the odds. On the second run, the situation looks a lot different, and the Dakar monster leads the way from start to finish.
At this level, the outcome of the race is highly dependent on how fast the drivers are going off the line. Mat Watson gets a better start on the third run and the electric sedan is once again victorious. But we get to see a photo finish on the fourth one, with both vehicles crossing the line in 11.2 seconds.
Of course, it's not over yet, as we've still got the rolling race and the brake test to go. The finish line is now further down the road, going up to the half-mile marker (804 meters). That should give the RS e-tron GT an advantage, given its higher top speed and aerodynamic performance.
For the first run, both cars will be going all out once they hit 31 mph (50 kph). Right off the bat, the race car catapults itself into the lead but loses the race anyway due to misjudging the placement of the finish line.
The first part of the second run is quite similar, but once the sedan hits 124 mph (200 kph) it starts catching up to the leader. Once it hits 147 mph (238 kph) it flies past the RS Q e-tron, just in time to win the race. One last test has both vehicles starting from 50 mph (80 kph).
This time the gap at the start isn't as big, but ultimately the outcome is still the same. After all, driving on the Autobahn is not the same thing as driving off-road in the Dakar rally. Trying to see which car has more stopping power going from 100 mph (161 kph) to a complete stop reveals the difference in tires once again. So this may not be the most relevant challenge you've ever seen, but it sure was electrifying!
